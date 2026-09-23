Broad Arrow’s inaugural Audrain Concours Auction aims to please all car enthusiasts

GROSSE POINTE, Michigan – Broad Arrow Auctions released the complete digital catalog for its upcoming inaugural Audrain Auction.The sale is set for October 2 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, and marks Broad Arrow’s first year as the official auction partner of the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week and debut auction in The Northeastern United States.

Established in 2019, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is a multi-day celebration of the automobile, uniting enthusiasts from around the world. Newport in the fall offers an idyllic setting, steeped in rich automotive and racing history, making it a natural destination for a premier Concours event, alongside Broad Arrow’s offerings for enthusiasts.

“We’re both excited and honored to bring the Broad Arrow experience to the Audrain Concours,” says Jakob Greisen, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions. “Our curated catalog celebrates bold high watermarks of both American and European engineering through nearly the entire history of the automobile, offering something for every collector alongside a fantastic weekend in Newport.”

The Audrain Auction will present 65 diverse lots this October, with 75 percent of all cars offered without reserve. Highlights from more than a century of automotive history within Broad Arrow’s Audrain catalog include:

Brass Era

The Brass Era is represented at Broad Arrow’s Audrain Auction by the definitive American performance car of the time, a 1914 Stutz 4E Bearc. The road-going version of “The Car That Made Good in a Day” at the 1911 Indianapolis 500, the Bearcat was essentially the stripped back race car offered to the public. Two bucket seats, a bolster fuel tank, and a monocle windscreen clamped to the steering column made up the whole of the bodywork, with no doors, no running boards, and no weather equipment of any kind so that buyers could enjoy “the proven mechanical perfection of the Stutz.”

1914 Stutz 4E Bearcat ourtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Chassis number 2250, offered at the Audrain Auction, is among the rare pre-1915 Bearcats whose history can be followed continuously from the day it left Indianapolis. The list of names and accolades attached to the car is without compare, counting Winthrop Rockefeller, William F. Harrah, James A. Conant, and Richard Losee among them. This AACA National First Place-winning Bearcat is among the most recognizable American cars of any era, and more than a century after production ceased, with genuine examples scarce and documented ones scarcer still, chassis 2250's unbroken chain of ownership places it in a category of its own.

Classic Era

1930 Cadillac V-16 Series 452 All-Weather Phaeton by Fleetwood ourtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Entering the Classic Era, it’s the 1930 Cadillac V-16 Series 452 All-Weather Phaeton by Fleetwood that stands out. Cadillac’s audacious 452-cubic-inch overhead-valve V-16 engine produced 175 horsepower in near silence, its concealed wiring and polished castings dressed by Harley Earl’s Art and Colour Section. This exceptional early, East Coast-delivered V-16 boasts long-known ownership history and is strikingly presented in two-tone pale green lacquer and black over a brown Bedford cord interior.

Post-War European Sports and GT

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe ourtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The Post-War era brought some of the greatest automotive icons in history, including the unmistakable silhouette of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. Offered in both Gullwing and Roadster configuration at Broad Arrow’s Audrain Auction, the 300 SL remains a compelling, usable acquisition for any serious collector. The matching-numbers 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe on offer is presented in striking Black over Black leather with Blue plaid cloth seat inserts and benefits from more than $100,000 in 2025 mechanical restoration by Mercedes-Benz Classic Center USA. The matching-numbers 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster on offer is a U.S.-market example also finished in Black over Black leather and accompanied by a silver-painted hardtop and reproduction fitted luggage, along with a documented ownership chain through the Gull Wing Group Register. Both cars offer exciting opportunities for their next caretakers as highly eligible entrants for the most exclusive driving events worldwide.

1967 Bizzarrini GT America 2+2 Prototype ourtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Additional featured cars of the Post-War Era include a 1967 Bizzarrini GT America 2+2 Prototype. This one-off prototype exhibited at the 1968 Turin Motor Show represents the evolution of the GT America, conceived to accommodate rear passengers while preserving its grand touring character. Finished in Champagne Metallic over Brown leather and powered by a 355-horsepower 327-cbic-inch 5.4-liter Corvette V8, this unique car is a rare surviving expression of Giotto Bizzarrini’s uncompromising engineering vision and is now offered for public sale for the first time.

Modern Performance

2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia ourtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Highlights from the modern era of sought-after collectible cars include some of the finest offerings from top European marques, each boasting competition-inspired performance. The group is led by a 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia (Estimate: $500,000 - $650,000), a road-legal driver’s car with genuine circuit capability, developed with extensive testing and input from seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher. Finished in its striking factory livery of Bianco Avus with Nero Scuderia stripes over a Tessuto interior, this well-documented example benefits from a recent major service performed by Ferrari of New England and stands as an investment-grade collectible for years to come.

Additional modern collectibles on offer include a 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Coupe , a well-optioned, low-mileage, U.S.-market example finished in optional design Alanite Grey Magno matte paint over a design Exclusive Classic Red leather interior. As the spiritual successor to the legendary 300 SL Gullwing, the SLS combines its iconic design with contemporary AMG performance. Rounding out the group is a 2008 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, one of only 84 Alfa 8C Competizione coupes produced for the U.S. market from a limited run of 500 examples worldwide. Desirably finished in Rosso Competizione over a Tan Les Rives woven full-grain leather interior, this exclusive, well-optioned grand tourer is offered from single private ownership since 2011 and will just 904 miles at cataloging.

The complete digital catalog for Broad Arrow’s inaugural Audrain Auction is now available at broadarrowauctions.com. Event details and history files on all cars are also found on Broad Arrow’s website. Collectors interested in registering to bid are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist via broadarrowauctions.com or by contacting info@broadarrowauctions.com or +1 313-312-0780.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com

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