Ferrari Supercars take top honors at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas auction

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Broad Arrow Auctions has released official results for its 2026 Las Vegas Auction, the auction house’s second annual sale as the official auction partner of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. Held October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas against the vibrant backdrop of the Strip, the single-day auction was a noteworthy success, achieving $92.8 million in total sales with 76 percent of all lots sold (64 of 84 lots). Broad Arrow’s 2026 Las Vegas sale now stands as the highest grossing collector car auction ever held in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

The single-day Las Vegas Auction, taken by Broad Arrow Auctioneer, Thomas Forrester, saw a standing-room-only sale from start to finish, fueled by a 63 percent increase in registered bidders over 2025, with 35 percent bidding with Broad Arrow for the very first time. No less than 10 new world record auction prices were set on the day, led by outstanding prices for the exceptional lineup of highly desirable Ferrari supercars and hypercars on offer. The top sale of the auction was the highly anticipated, time-capsule, 106-mile 1997 Ferrari F50, accompanied by an assortment of original factory accessories, which eventually sold for a final $18,705,000 to a bidder in the room. The lauded Ferrari halo car becomes the most valuable F50 ever sold at auction, surpassing the previous world record by more than $4 million.

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Ferrari continued to dominate the sale, with a modern-day Ferrari supercar, a 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3, closing out the auction on a high note. A stunning example of the second model in Ferrari’s extremely sought after “Icona” series, the SP3 is finished in the exquisite Tailor Made shade of Verde Francesca over a two-tone Nero Alcantara and Mustard Aunde Jeans interior. Offered from its original owner, the curator of an exceptional private collection, the SP3 is an exceptionally specified example of the 600 produced and displayed just 81 miles at cataloging. Following a lengthy bidding competition between collectors in the room and on the phone, the SP3 sold for a final $18,540,000, surpassing its high estimate and setting a new world record for a non-charity example of the model.

Additional exceptional modern collectible Ferraris that set new world record auction prices at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas Auction include a low-mileage, extensively specified 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari at $8,805,000 and a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista finished in Giallo Modena paint with a two-tone stripe at a final $1,297,500.

Outside the hot Ferrari market, sought-after supercars across multiple top marques also drew significant interest and exceptional results. A one-of-80 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport finished in two-tone Argent (silver) and Black Carbon over Havana upholstery sold for $4,570,000, an exceedingly rare, track-focused 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante sold for a final world record price of $3,415,000, a highly appointed, bespoke 2019 Koenigsegg Regera sold for a final $2,645,000, and a low-mileage 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster in Special-ordered in Arctic White over Silver Arrow Tobacco Brown leather sold for $747,500, setting a new world record auction price for the model.

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow Las Vegas Auction 2026 

1. Lot 139 1997 Ferrari F50 $18,705,000 2. Lot 186 2025 Ferrary Daytona SP3 $18,540,000 3. Lot 178 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari $8,805,000 4. Lot 126 2003 Ferrari Enzo $6,550,000 5. Lot 122 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport $4,570,000 6. Lot 180 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta $4,350,000 7. Lot 165 2015 McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante $3,415,000 8. Lot 162 2019 Koenigsegg Regera $2,645,000 9. Lot 152 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe $1,930,000 10. Lot 168 1934 Mercedes-Benz 500 K “Spezial Roadster” $1,765,000

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2026 Las Vegas Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Later this week, on November 7, Broad Arrow’s 2026 live auction calendar comes to a close with its second annual Zürich Auction in partnership with Auto Zürich. Featuring more than 80 of the world’s most desirable collector cars along with a selection of sought-after memorabilia items, the auction takes place at The Dolder Grand, the iconic five-star hotel overlooking the Lake of Zürich, providing an unforgettable setting for buyers and consignors alike.

Broad Arrow’s final online sale of the year is Global Icons: Winter Memorabilia and Artwork Online. The two-day online auction will feature more than 300 carefully curated lots, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire rare and evocative pieces that capture the spirit, history, and artistry of motorsport. Registration is open now and bidding is live from November 9, ending on November 22 and 23.

Broad Arrow is currently inviting consignments for its inaugural Paris Auction, set for February 3, 2027, at the stunning Peninsula Paris Hotel during Rétromobile Week, as well as consignments for its return to Amelia Island as the official auction of The Amelia Concours on March 5-6, 2027.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com

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