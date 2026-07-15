Broad Arrow goes all in on Ferraris at its inaugural edition of the Quail Auction

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

GROSSE POINTE, MICHIGAN – Broad Arrow Auctions will present a lineup of highly collectible modern Ferraris to be offered at its inaugural edition of The Quail Auction, the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering. Set for August 13-14 at The Quail Golf Club in Carmel, California, The Quail Auction will feature approximately 175 collector cars offered alongside one of the most influential luxury car events in the world.

Latest highlights for Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction are led by in-demand modern collectibles from one of the most influential car marques and luxury brands of all time—Ferrari. With modern collectible Ferrari values up 16.3 percent since just April 2026 (based on Hagerty Intelligence Data), Broad Arrow’s recent entries are catering to the desires of today’s most active collectors.

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Leading Ferraris of the new millennium at Broad Arrow’s two-day sale is a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A offered from the Brett Silver Collection. In true Ferrari fashion, this is one of just 499 examples produced worldwide, representing the last naturally aspirated mid-engine V8 Ferrari, powered by a 597-horsepower 4.5-liter V8 revving to 9,000 rpm. The U.S.-market example remains in virtually new condition, showing a mere 175 miles at the time of cataloging. Finished in Bianco Avus with Nero Argento racing stripes over Nero leather with yellow deviated stitching and comprehensively optioned with over $64,000 in extras, this is among the most sought-after Ferraris of the 21st century.

The group also features a single-owner 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, an 1,834-mile example of Ferrari's highest-performing spider ever. Finished in quintessential Rosso Corsa with an iconic Italian Tricolore stripe over an Extra-Range Nero interior, the 488 Pista Spider is extensively specified with fender shields, suspension lifter, an array of carbon fiber accents, and more.⁠ Powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 producing 710 horsepower, the Spider is capable of sprinting from 0-to-62 mph in 2.85 seconds to a top speed of 211 mph. Offered with a score of delivery items, including its owner's manuals, window sticker, and scale models, this is an exhilarating open-top experience not to be missed.⁠

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Rounding out featured cars is a stunning 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina a model that has increased in average value by 72 percent since April 2026. The car on offer is the 24th of just 448 examples built worldwide to commemorate Pininfarina’s 70th anniversary and one of just 127 U.S.-market cars. It is finished in the uncommon specification of Nero D.S. over Cuoio leather with matching roll hoops and displays just 5,722 miles from new. This Ferrari Classiche certified example retains its matching-numbers engine and transaxle and was the subject of an extensive recent recommissioning. Powered by a 5.5-liter, 479-horsepower V12 paired with a six-speed gated manual, this is surely one of the finest examples in recent memory.”

“This trio represents the pinnacle of modern Ferrari collecting,” says Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “If we think back 10 years, collectors were chasing 250 GT Coupes and 330 GTCs as the models just beneath the Ferrari 275. Now, it’s the 458 Speciale, the 488 Pista, and the 550 Barchetta that Ferrari collectors are after as the new threshold of collecting under the Enzo and the LaFerrari. We look forward to presenting these best-of-the-best, low-mileage, fantastic spec examples at The Quail Auction next month, with additional exciting cars to come.”

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Additional modern Ferraris heading to The Quail Auction include:

A low-mileage 2025 Ferrari 12Cilindri , showing just 1,346 miles from new. Among the last grand touring models to feature a naturally aspirated V12 engine, this difficult-to-secure 12Clinidri is richly specified with factory "special equipment" approaching $150,000, including Panoramic Roof, Daytona Racing Seats and numerous carbon-fiber appointments, along with additional premium Ferrari options.

, showing just 1,346 miles from new. Among the last grand touring models to feature a naturally aspirated V12 engine, this difficult-to-secure 12Clinidri is richly specified with factory "special equipment" approaching $150,000, including Panoramic Roof, Daytona Racing Seats and numerous carbon-fiber appointments, along with additional premium Ferrari options. Offered from The Casa Bella Macchina Collection, a well-optioned 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast (Offered Without Reserve) boasting single ownership from new and presented in essentially as-new condition in Bianco Avus over a tailored cabin trimmed in Rosso Ferrari leather with Daytona-style seats.

boasting single ownership from new and presented in essentially as-new condition in Bianco Avus over a tailored cabin trimmed in Rosso Ferrari leather with Daytona-style seats. A beautifully presented, Classiche-certified 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello , distinguished by its uncommon factory finish of Blu Nart over a Blu leather interior and powered by the 479-horsepower 5.5-liter V12 paired with the desirable six-speed manual transmission.

, distinguished by its uncommon factory finish of Blu Nart over a Blu leather interior and powered by the 479-horsepower 5.5-liter V12 paired with the desirable six-speed manual transmission. A fantastic example of the final manual, mid-engined Ferrari built to date, a 2006 Ferrari F430 . Finished in classic Rosso Corsa over Beige leather, this F430 is factory specified with the exceedingly rare gated six-speed manual transmission, shows just 19,192 miles from new, and is desirably optioned with heated Daytona-style seats, Scuderia fender shields, Rosso brake calipers, and more.

. Finished in classic Rosso Corsa over Beige leather, this F430 is factory specified with the exceedingly rare gated six-speed manual transmission, shows just 19,192 miles from new, and is desirably optioned with heated Daytona-style seats, Scuderia fender shields, Rosso brake calipers, and more. An award-winning and recently serviced 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider finished in timeless Rosso Corsa over Beige leather with Nero inserts, specified with the highly prized factory gated six-speed manual transmission, and attractively optioned with 19-inch Challenge-style wheels, front and rear Challenge grilles, fender shields, and Daytona-style seats.

finished in timeless Rosso Corsa over Beige leather with Nero inserts, specified with the highly prized factory gated six-speed manual transmission, and attractively optioned with 19-inch Challenge-style wheels, front and rear Challenge grilles, fender shields, and Daytona-style seats. Also offered from The Casa Bella Macchina Collection, this 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider is fitted with the desirable gated six-speed manual transmission, is finished in elegant Black Nero with Daytona Beige leather seats, shows just 18,404 miles from new, and is fresh from a 2026 service performed by Ferrari Philadelphia.

Additional information on all lots is available at broadarrowauctions.com, where fascinating cars are being added daily. Interested bidders and consignors can learn more, register to bid, and connect with a Broad Arrow Auctions car specialist at broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1 313 312 0780.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Concours Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. www.broadarrowauctions.com

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