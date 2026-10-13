Broad Arrow Zoute Concours sale tallies highest grossing collector car auction in Belgium

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

BICESTER, United Kingdom - Broad Arrow Auctions is celebrating the record-setting success of its second annual Zoute Concours Auction , which took place on Friday, October 9, 2026 at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium as an official auction partner of the renowned Zoute Grand Prix.

A packed room was treated to a highly charged atmosphere as bids got underway on more than 90 lots in a carefully curated catalogue that featured everything from desirable classic cars to icons of the modern hypercar world. The number of registered bidders increased by over 44 percent compared to the inaugural auction in 2025, more than a third of which were bidding with Broad Arrow for the first time. Bidders hailed from 33 countries around the world and the final results represented the highest grossing collector car auction in Belgian history with total sales of €34.6 million ($40,136,000) and a sell-through rate of 91 percent.

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The biggest stars of the auction were the ‘Holy Trinity’ of the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, all of which led to excited bidding online and in the room. The first of the famous trio to sell, the 2015 McLaren P1 achieved €1.890.625 ($2,193,125), followed by the stunning 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package in unique Individualfarbe Paint-to-Sample Sport Classic Grey over Espresso leather, which sold for €3.212.500 ($3,726,500). Completing the trio and the final lot in the auction was a rare Grigio Ferro Metallizzato 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari. Bidding opened at €2.000.000 and quickly rose to €4.000.000 as the crowded room went quiet. Thunderous applause drowned out the sound of the rain outside as the hammer finally fell on this modern Maranello marvel, which set a record for the most valuable collector car sold at auction in Belgium with a final price of €5.181.250 ($6,010,250).

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Genuine rarities in the sale created great excitement as bidders fought to add something unique to their collections. Topping the list was a 2000 E39 BMW M5 in which Dr. Ferdinand Piëch had a Volkswagen W10 engine installed, the engine that formed the basis of the famous Bugatti W16. Only three prototype engines were built and this is the only car in which it was installed. The car was then used by Dr. Piëch as his personal car during the engine’s development. Intense international interest in this truly unique BMW saw it sell for €411.250 ($477,050), setting a new world record for the sale of any E39 BMW and making it the most valuable non-charity M5 ever sold at auction. A 1976 Lancia Kimera EVO37, one of only 37 examples of this superb reinterpretation of the legendary Lancia Rally 037 sold for €1.131.250 ($1,312,250). Another extremely rare car was the 1990 Monte Carlo Automobile Centenaire, the second of just 16 examples produced in collaboration with Lamborghini and the very first road car with a carbon fibre monocoque chassis. It found a new home at €821.875 ($953,375).

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Aston Martins proved to be a marque in demand, particularly those of the more modern era as bids for a 1987 Aston Martin V8 Vantage X-Pack shot through the upper estimate faster than James Bond to sell for €647.500 ($751,100), setting a new auction record for a V8 Vantage Coupe. A 1997 Aston Martin Virage 6.3 Volante Wide Body then eclipsed its upper estimate, selling for €264.500 ($306,820).

Other highlights included a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT finished in Guards Red, the rarest colour for this turn of the century supercar which sold for €2.762.500 ($3,204,500). One of the greatest modern Porsche 911 models, a 2016 Porsche 911 R far surpassed its upper estimate at €540.625 ($627,125). A poster car of the 1990s supercar era, a 1992 Jaguar XJ220 achieved €512.500 ($594,500) and a 1992 Lamborghini Diablo far exceeded its upper estimate, selling for €343.750 ($398,750).

Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Provenance always plays a crucial role in the value of collector cars and the Zoute Concours Auction featured the cars of automotive, sporting, and European royalty. A 2000 BMW Z8 formerly owned by seven-time Wimbledon tennis champion, Pete Sampras, sold for €287.500 ($333,500), while a 1951 Cadillac Series 62 convertible that once belonged to Belgium’s King Baudouin sold for €44.850 ($52,026).

Automobilia also attracted a great deal of interest with an original ex-Allan McNish 2002 Toyota Formula One engine far exceeding its upper estimate at €50.000 ($58,000) and a bidding battle for two 1960s Porsche Junior Sport Toboggans saw them glide through their upper estimate to sell for €5.625 ($6,525).

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow 2026 Zoute Concours Auction

Lot 193 | 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari — €5,181,250 ($6,010,250) Lot 173 | 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package — €3,212,500 ($3,726,500) Lot 146 | 2005 Porsche Carrera GT — €2,762,500 ($3,204,500) Lot 129 | 2015 McLaren P1 — €1,890,625 ($2,193,125) Lot 130 | 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione — €1,496,875 ($1,736,375) Lot 121 | 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO — €1,131,250 ($1,312,250) Lot 158 | 1976 Lancia Kimera EVO37 — €1,131,250 ($1,312,250) Lot 136 | 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso — €1,075,000 ($1,247,000) Lot 122 | 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster — €1,041,250 ($1,207,850) Lot 123 | 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari — €838,750 ($972,950)

Broad Arrow’s 2026 European calendar will then move to the Zürich Auction , taking place on November 7th. Interested bidders are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Car Specialist via info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +44-2045-920-16.

Note: These are approximate conversions using €1 = US$1.16, not verified historical exchange rates for the auction date.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich. www.broadarrowauctions.com

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