Car of the Week: 1950 Chevrolet Styleline DeLuxe convertible

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Dr. Charles Colombo, of Rochester Hills, Mich., does not possess the original vehicle in which he learned to drive, but he has the next best thing. The 1950 Chevrolet Styleline De Luxe convertible that his sister once owned, and in which Dr. Colombo first began driving during 1962, is long gone, having driven off into the sunset when it was still just a “used car.”

In 1968, Dr. Colombo’s father sold his sister’s Chevy. Still fondly remembering that convertible a decade later, Dr. Colombo located near his home this Oxford Maroon Metallic 1950 Chevrolet De Luxe convertible. The car had originally come from North Carolina and was in unrestored condition, and Dr. Colombo soon arranged for the car to receive a comprehensive cosmetic restoration through a reputable Detroit-based restoration shop. The car was repainted, the convertible top was replaced, and it received additional cosmetic improvements.

Driving it continues to put a smile on his face to this day.

With the fiberglass two-seat Corvette three years in the future, the De Luxe convertible was the flashiest model in Chevrolet’s 1950 model lineup. And befitting the time and the nature of its halo status, this Oxford Maroon Metallic convertible is outfitted with a comprehensive selection of accessories from Chevrolet’s catalog. Those notable accessories include an umbrella holder; a GM razor stored in the glove compartment and powered via an adapter connected to the cigarette lighter; fog lamps; a De Luxe hood ornament; deluxe heater and defroster; fender guards; bumper guards; deluxe steering wheel featuring a distinctive horn ring; turn signals; windshield washer; spotlight; dual exterior rearview mirrors; radio; backup lamps; radio overflow tank; and under-hood and trunk lighting. The car is also outfitted with small, red wind wings positioned adjacent to the vent windows. Aside from their aesthetic and decorative value, Dr. Colombo is uncertain of their functional purpose. However, he does appreciate the accessory traffic-light viewer, a prism mounted on the dashboard that helps drivers see overhead traffic signals more easily.

Since it’s equipped with a manual transmission, this 1950 Chevrolet has the tried-and-true 216.5-cid six-cylinder instead of the 235-cid six used in Powerglide-equipped Chevys. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A former owner installed non-stock dual exhaust, which Dr. Colombo says boosts the performance of the Stovebolt Six engine and improves its sound. Although Chevrolet introduced the Powerglide automatic transmission option in 1950, this car has the standard three-speed manual. He notes, “The car drives well and has plenty of pep.”

Dr. Colombo often takes the Chevy to car shows, and drove it an hour on side roads for this Old Cars photo shoot. He has logged multiple 70-mile trips behind the wheel, enjoying the top-down experience whenever possible. Throughout his ownership, the car has participated in prestigious invitation-only events such as the Meadow Brook Concours d’Elegance and Eyes On Design.

Auxiliary (fog) lamps and fender guard extensions are Chevrolet accessories. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

This well-accessorized 1950 Styleline De Luxe convertible also has the optional backup lamps, rear bumper extensions, rear bumper guard and tailpipe extension. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A new Chevy for after the war

For 1949, Chevrolet introduced its first all-new postwar models after three years of rehashed prewar designs, presenting vehicles with a lower profile. The engine and passenger compartment were repositioned more forward, placing the rear seat ahead of the rear axle; this change provided increased rear hip room and enhanced ride comfort. While Chevrolet’s dependable and efficient 216.5-cid six-cylinder engine underwent refinements, its horsepower remained at 90 bhp. Additionally, the three-speed manual transmission was strengthened, and the previous vacuum-driven shift system was discontinued.

The primary advancement for 1949 was the updated styling. Slab-sided front fenders now extended seamlessly to the rear, rather than merging with embellishments on the front doors. A lower hood and elevated front fenders contributed to a cohesive and modern appearance. Chevrolet distinguished itself within the low-priced market segment by introducing a curved windshield, implemented as a split design divided at the center.

The accessories continue into the interior with a radio (left of central speaker), clock (right of speaker), De Luxe horn ring, traffic viewer and more. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Ford launched its postwar automobiles several months ahead of Chevrolet, and they also featured a more contemporary design with fully integrated front fenders, but also fully integrated rear fenders (Chevrolet rear fenders continued to be separate from the quarter panels). While Chevrolet’s styling may not have been quite as progressive, it remained aesthetically appealing. The public response was highly positive, resulting in sales exceeding one million new Chevrolets in 1949.

Initially, both the De Luxe and the entry-level Special were available in two distinct Chevy body types: the Fleetline and the Styleline. The Fleetline, offered only as two- and four-door sedans, featured a fastback design that carried over the streamlined aesthetic of prewar General Motors vehicles. Meanwhile, the new Styleline introduced to Chevrolets a “three box” notchback configuration (when viewed in profile, the front clip was one box, the passenger compartment was another box and the trunk compartment was a third box). The Styleline range included coupe, convertible, sedan and station wagon body types.

The De Luxe was the premium trim level for the Fleetline and Styleline body types and featured enhanced comfort and styling, such as additional exterior bright work, rear fender skirts and upgraded interiors. Among the De Luxe models, the most affordable were the two-door sedans, which were priced at $1,482. All Chevys were equipped with 11-inch drum brakes, full instrumentation, and stabilizers in the front suspension that offered improved handling and safety.

There was little in the way of news when it came to styling changes for the 1950 models, as they were minor from 1949. Chevrolet was apparently operating under the philosophy that there was no need to alter a successful design. The most visible differentiation between 1949 and 1950 was that the lower front grille on the ’50 now had just two vertical bars instead of seven. In addition, the hood and trunk ornaments were revised, and the center of the ’50 hubcaps now had gold instead of red around the Chevrolet bowtie.

Hidden in this 1950 Chevrolet’s glovebox is Chevrolet’s accessory electric shaver for the groomer on the go. This illustration of the shaver comes from the 1950 Chevrolet accessories brochure. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Although the styling and models were essentially carried over from 1949, Chevrolet made headlines in 1950 with a few firsts in the low-price field. That year, Chevrolet advertised “Finer than ever for ’50” with the introduction of its new Powerglide (or POWERglide, as Chevy initially spelled it) automatic transmission with two forward speeds and reverse, but it was exclusive to the 1950 De Luxe models, and at extra cost. Powerglide-equipped Chevrolets were powered by a larger, valve-in-head 235-cid six-cylinder engine that produced 105 hp and featured a 3.55:1 rear differential. The 105-hp 235.5-cid engine offset the slower acceleration associated with automatic transmissions. For manual transmission-equipped 1950 Chevrolets, horsepower of the 216.5-cid six-cylinder engine was increased from 90 up to 92 units.

Interior door panels of the convertible were matched to harmonize with the seat covers. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Available as an accessory was this stylized eagle hood ornament. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Chevrolet’s other first in the low-price field was the addition of the new luxuriously appointed hardtop coupe, the Bel Air. The Bel Air featured pillarless side windows with convertible-type upgraded cord and leather interior trim, available in several two-tone combinations, plus full carpeting and a variety of interior appointments that surpassed other closed cars in the De Luxe series. The Bel Air also offered a broad selection of two-tone exterior paint-color schemes. From 1950-’52, the Bel Air was officially part of the De Luxe range. Bel Airs shared their exterior sheet metal with the Styleline De Luxe convertible. However, the additional fixed steel roof was, of course, unique to the Bel Air. For its freshman year, the new Bel Air hardtop was base-priced at $1,741, and 76,662 were built.

Although the Bel Air hardtop was new and stylish, it was still hard to beat the open-air feel of the top-down Styleline De Luxe convertible. In addition to its hydroelectrically operated folding top, the Styleline De Luxe convertible featured several unique features. Since there was not an interior rearview mirror (an interior courtesy lamp was mounted in its place above the windshield), an outside rearview mirror was standard on the driver’s door. The interior seats were upholstered in a combination of genuine leather and two-tone gray, striped, pile-cord fabric. The door and rear side interior panels were trimmed in matching leather, and the passenger compartment floor was trimmed with carpet front and rear. The upper part of the instrument panel and garnish moldings were painted to match the seat leather. The De Luxe Styleline attracted 32,810 buyers at a base price of $1,847.

“De Luxe” name was spelled out on every such model above the front horizontal body-side trim piece Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Accessory fuel door guard added flash, but also protected the paint from fuel nozzles chipping it during refuels. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A ’50 that’s still finer than ever

The nature of the convertible enables its design to be enjoyed — and observed — with the top both raised and lowered. Dr. Colombo afforded us the opportunity to document his 1950 Chevrolet in each configuration. The car’s distinct characteristics and pleasing stylistic features are apparent in both perspectives. Its understated appearance distinguishes it from earlier models and competitors within the automotive industry, exemplifying the appeal of minimalist design during that era.

Whenever Dr. Colombo drives his 1950 Chevrolet Styleline convertible, he is reminded of his youth and the simplicity of those times. Now that he’s owned and experienced his own ’50 Chevy convertible for so many decades, he’s built additional lasting memories throughout his adulthood. For him, a 1950 Chevrolet convertible remains “finer than ever,” just as it was originally advertised.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

SHOW US YOUR WHEELS!

If you’ve got an old car you love, we want to hear about it. Email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com

Courtesy of Randy Redmond

Courtesy of Bob Tomaine

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.