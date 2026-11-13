Car of the Week: Early-Production 1974 Plymouth Trail Duster

This first-year 1974 Plymouth Trail Duster was built early in the model year, before Plymouth (and Dodge) switched to using truck doors with frames completely around the side windows. The Trail Duster’s unique Plymouth grille helped separate it from the Dodge Ramcharger with which it shared sheet metal and a chassis. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Some trucks feel less engineered than unleashed. John Rizek’s early-1974 Plymouth Trail Duster is one of them, and its story is not an untouched-time-capsule tale so much as a family handoff. Jim Rizek found the truck for sale in Arizona by the first owner and restored it in 1992, starting with a structurally sound body that had clearly lived a desert life.

The undercarriage looked as if it had been sandblasted by years of running across Arizona terrain. Finished in DT5207 Sunstone Orange and powered by a 360-cid V-8, the Trail Duster later caught the eye of Jim’s cousin, John Rizek. He thought it was too cool to pass up and bought it from Jim in 2002, becoming the truck’s third owner.

The half-door difference

Introduced for 1974 alongside the Dodge Ramcharger, Plymouth’s Model PW100 Trail Duster SUV shared shortened Dodge truck architecture and aimed straight at the growing full-size SUV market. The Trail Duster SUV was so similar to the Dodge Ramcharger that only nameplates and a grille and other trim separated them — they were even built on the same Dodge truck assembly line. However, the availability of the Trail Duster finally gave U.S. Plymouth dealers a truck to sell again during a period when Chrysler Corp. truck sales were normally reserved for Dodge dealers.

olThis base Trail Duster has the optional soft top, but a truly base Trail Duster didn’t come with a top at all! A steel hardtop was also optional. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A unique half-door design separates the earliest Trail Dusters from the later 1974 Trail Dusters, and all of those built until the end of production in 1981. On early-production Trail Dusters, the door window frames were tied to the removable steel top rather than the body. Remove the top, and the window frames went with it. The half-door setup lasted only until June 1974, when Chrysler switched to conventional pickup-style full doors.

Chrysler never appears to have named one official reason for dropping the half-door setup so soon. The mid-year switch to conventional pickup-style doors likely came down to practical concerns: better sealing, easier service, less wind noise and greater parts commonality with Dodge trucks. The early design delivered full-convertible drama; the later one was simply easier to build, support and weather-seal.

With the sides lifted, the Trail Duster looked like a Hawaiian Sampan. Plymouth called the top material “convertible type.” Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Trail Dusters were truly flexible vehicles with a choice of tops (or no top). Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A formula for success

Like Dodge with its Ramcharger, Plymouth kept the Trail Duster formula simple: utility, sporting open-air capability, and rugged truck hardware. The stripped-down character could run deep, too: only the driver’s seat was standard — the passenger seat with a passenger sunvisor was optional in the early years, as was a back seat! There were still some nice touches on a standard-equipped Trail Duster. These standard features included four-wheel drive; a glove box with door; courtesy lamps; black floor mat in the driver’s compartment; bright short-arm exterior mirrors; single electric horn; heater; spare tire with mounting behind the driver’s seat; two-speed windshield wipers with washers; and a bright-finish grille, front bumper and vent wing bars for the vent windows.

The Trail Duster script on the front fenders (pictured) and tailgate were of a block type that Chrysler Corp. also used on Dodge trucks well into the 1980s. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Options included such items as the additional seats and bright wheel covers. The optional removable half-cab softtop felt more like a roadster top than a well-sealed convertible top. However, it used what Plymouth deceptively called a “convertible type” covering. For those who wanted a more permanent-feeling experience from their Trail Duster, the steel removable hardtop was also optional. Two-tone paint was an option that added pizzazz, and skid plates for the transfer case and fuel tank and a rollbar provided additional protection.

Upgrading a Trail Duster to the Sport trim level increased comfort and appearance with additional brightwork inside and out, most notably bright body-side trim incorporating a woodgrain insert, plus bright windshield and wheel opening moldings. Inside, the Sport trim package added carpet and deluxe front seat upholstery, more brightwork and a console that doubled as a removable beverage chest, plus other niceties.

Underneath, every Trail Duster used familiar MoPar truck pieces shared with the Dodge Ramcharger and pickup trucks. Engines included the standard 318-cid V-8, and optional were the 360-, 400- or even a 440-cid V-8. Transmission choices included three- and four-speed manuals and the LoadFlite automatic. (The 400-cid V-8 and some manual transmission and engine combinations weren’t available in California). Four-wheel drive was standard at launch, and a two-wheel-drive version followed in 1975.

MoPar had been using decals on its vehicles since the 1960s, and making the Plymouth name a decal instead of a stamping on the tailgate allowed the tailgate to be shared between the Trail Duster and the Dodge Ramcharger. Were this base Trail Duster an upscale Sport, it would have trim around the taillamp lenses. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

For its inaugural year, the 1974 Trail Duster was base priced at $3,954, and just 5,015 were built. The also-new-for-1974 Ramcharger was base priced at $4,096, and about three times as many were built as Trail Dusters.

Against the Class of 1974

The Trail Duster entered a class still being invented in real time. Chevrolet and GMC had begun the short-wheelbase, pickup-based SUV formula with the Blazer and Jimmy, both of which were already in their second generation by 1974. Ford’s original Bronco remained smaller and more Jeep-like in 1974, while Jeep’s new-for-1974 Cherokee SJ went the full-size route as a Wagoneer-based two-door wagon only available with a fixed roof.

That left Chrysler Corp. with a clear opening with only the GM SUVs to really compete against. The Dodge Ramcharger and Plymouth Trail Duster answered with the same formula as the Blazer/Jimmy by shortening their truck platform (the Dodge D-Series). The result was a full-size SUV with proven truck underpinnings, serious four-wheel-drive hardware and reliable V-8 engines. Owners who used their Trail Blazers to remove snow appreciated their maneuverability from their short wheelbase, which helped give them a relative small 35.4-ft. turning radius.

The half-cab gets its name from the missing window frame at the top and back of each door. Only the earliest Trail Dusters built received this unusual door treatment, which was likely abandoned to reduce production costs by allowing the later Trail Dusters’ fully framed doors to be shared with Dodge pickups. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

This base half-cab Trail Duster has the rubber floor mat covering that was standard on this trim level. The rear seat — and even a passenger seat — were separate options on the base Trail Duster! Carpet, full seating — with deluxe upholstery on two front bucket seats — along with a console, were standard on the Trail Duster Sport, howeve Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

Compared with the Blazer, and even Dodge’s Ramcharger, the Trail Duster was less famous, but every bit as blunt in its mission: body-on-frame strength, two-door utility, removable-top flexibility, and enough MoPar engine choices to satisfy buyers who wanted a durable and reliable powerplant.

The collector behind the Trail Duster

What makes John Rizek’s half-door Trail Duster compelling today is its scarcity, family provenance and excellent condition. Later Trail Dusters are interesting trucks, but early half-door examples feel like prototypes that reached the public.

This Plymouth’s trail runs through the Rizek family: Jim found it for sale in Arizona, restored it in 1992, and passed it on to John, his cousin, in 2002. John did not just buy another old Plymouth; he became the third owner of a rare half-door truck with family fingerprints already on it.

Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The finishing pieces that covered where the Dodge truck doors were cut to create the half-cab Trail Duster’s unique doors. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

John’s MoPar attraction began early through his family. As a teenager, he traveled with his uncle to the annual fall auction in Auburn, Ind., where they met Les Bowman, who had completed restoration tweaks on a 1970 Plymouth Superbird for John’s uncle. John and his uncle drove the Superbird back to his uncle’s home, and that ride home hooked John on products of the Pentastar. A couple years later, he bought one of Dodge’s Li’l Red Express trucks, turning that teenage impression into a lasting habit.

Built for 1978 and 1979, the Li’l Red Express was Dodge’s factory hot-rod pickup: a two-wheel-drive D-Series Utiline stepside with a high-performance 360-cid V-8, automatic transmission, chrome vertical exhaust stacks, wood bed trim, bold door graphics and a short production run that made it one of the great late-1970s MoPar statement pieces. His passion for MoPars is still evident today in the 2020 Ram 1500 pickup he uses as his daily driver, and the Plymouth Trail Duster that shares its looks — and much of its sheet metal — with that Li’l Red Express.

Only V-8 engines could be spec’d on the Trail Duster. Although a base model, this Trail Duster has the optional 360-cid V-8, and as a testament to its Arizona origins, it has air conditioning. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

The rollbar was optional on all Trail Dusters. The lowered tailgate makes it appear that this truck-based SUV could still haul a small load — and it could. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

In Sunstone Orange, and with its top removed to expose its rollbar, this Trail Duster looks ready for fun. Courtesy of Freeze Frame Image LLC

A Collection Built on Rare MoPars

That early spark helps explain the rest of Rizek’s collection. His cars are not merely desirable MoPars, they trace distinct corners of Chrysler performance history.

John’s 1966 Hemi Coronet represents the first year Chrysler put the 426 Street Hemi into regular-production B-body muscle, giving Dodge buyers access to the same engine family that had already reshaped NASCAR. Hemi Coronets are rare in any body style, and 1966 examples are particularly notable, because they mark the beginning of the Street Hemi era.

Rizek’s collection also includes the famed 1969 pre-production Charger Daytona long associated with Chrysler engineer Dale Reeker. Not only was it the first street Charger Daytona built, it was the last one shipped.

His 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A adds a factory-racing thread. Built for SCCA Trans-Am homologation alongside Plymouth’s AAR ’Cuda, the Challenger T/A carried a 340 Six Pack small-block, fiberglass hood, side-exit exhaust, rear spoiler and Trans-Am-inspired stance. Published estimates put production at roughly 2,399 cars, making it one of Dodge’s most focused one-year E-body performance packages.

Even John’s 1974 Plymouth Scamp fits the pattern, albeit in a quieter way. Where the Coronet, Daytona and Challenger T/A represent MoPar high-performance, the Scamp speaks to Plymouth’s compact A-body world near the end of the muscle era. Beside the half-door Trail Duster, it broadens the collection from headline muscle to the everyday MoPars that kept Plymouth excitement alive in the 1970s.

The Trail Duster also holds an unusual place in Plymouth history. Built from 1974 through 1981, it was the brand’s only true SUV and never achieved the recognition of its Dodge Ramcharger sibling. Add the early-production examples with the half-door windows, and an already obscure MoPar becomes genuinely rare.

In today’s SUV world, Rizek’s Trail Duster feels refreshingly unfiltered: short wheelbase, primitive convertible top, truck looks and ruggedness, 360-cid V-8 power and one unique body feature that lasted just long enough to matter.

The half doors lasted only a moment, but John Rizek’s Sunstone Orange Trail Duster still looks impossible to ignore.

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Courtesy of Dave Doucette

Courtesy of Dave Doucette

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