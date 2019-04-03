Car of the Week: Buick 1956X Century

Story by Angelo Van Bogart
Photos by Bill Gellerman, Bill Gellerman Photography

After nearly a quarter of a century and the restorations of the bus-size General Motors Futurliner No. 10 and a 1929 Buick phaeton, Don Mayton can finally call the restoration of his one-of-a-kind 1956 Buick Century convertible “done.”

After: The 1956X Buick Century convertible that was originally built for Bill Mitchell, GM director of styling during that time, on display at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan. MItchell like his personal cars to be painted blue with a Seminole Red chassis, and this Buick received that treatment.

Before: This was the starting point of the restoration of the 1956X Century.

Mayton discovered the unique Century in the Buick Club of America’s Buick Bugle publication back in 1991. The seller said the car had unique trim and had originally belonged to Bill Mitchell, GM director of styling during 1956. Since the car was only 12 miles from Mayton’s Zeeland, Michigan, home, he couldn’t help but check it out. When Mayton arrived, he found the car largely disassembled with the advertised trim pieces scattered throughout the seller’s garage. From his years of working at GM Fisher Body, Mayton recognized the car’s trim was cast of brass — a form of construction that GM reserved for trim on unique cars, never production cars.

Mitchell ordered 225 custom features to this car, which began as a production 1956 Century.

The seller also had a 1964 letter from Buick Motor Division stating the car was, indeed, built for Bill Mitchell, but it contained no other details.

Mayton didn’t purchase the Buick until four years later, when he came upon the ad again in his wallet. He called the seller and asked if he still had the car. He did.

Mayton bought the car and added it to his fleet of “to do” projects. In the meantime, he began to research the car to figure out exactly what he had. By contacting folks at the General Motors Tech Center and going to the GM styling center, Mayton was able to get much more documentation on the car, including original color photos taken immediately after it was built and a list of the 225 custom changes that Bill Mitchell ordered for his unique 1956 Century convertible. All of these changes earned the car its own name: 1956X Century, which Mitchell had embossed in the custom grille ornament.

An Aug. 20, 1956, General Motors image of the 1956 Buick Century specially trimmed trim Bill Mitchell. (Photo courtesy of GM Media Archives)

Inside is where the Century X really dazzles. Notice the all-blue steering wheel, the tachometer on the dash, the chrome foot pedals, the deep pile carpet, the bucket seats and the console.

Restoration on the 1956X Century began in earnest once the GM Futurliner was completed in 2005 and the Futurliner volunteer restoration crew that restored it went looking for another project. Mayton first offered up his 1929 Buick and when that was finished, the 14-person volunteer crew tore into the 1956X Century. That was around 2010.

Fortunately, most of the 225 unique features remained intact even if they were hidden within the car. Bill Mitchell’s signature chrome pedals, tachometer, red chassis and even remnants of his preferred custom-mixed blue hues were present. However, the few special features that were missing were among the car’s most notable changes: four power swiveling bucket seats with power periscoping headrests, front and rear consoles and the unique fuel delivery system.

Wire wheels were standard on 1953 and ’54 Buick Skylarks and were rarely seen on new Buicks thereafter. Mitchell had unique knock-off centers built for his car’s wire wheels with “Buick” emblazoned on the center.

In talking to Larry Faloon of GM styling, Mayton determined that the car very likely was built with four side-draft carburetors, a favorite setup of Mitchell. The intake had to be recreated for the 1956X Century, as did the custom bucket seats which were remade using original photos of the 1956X Century and other GM styling exercises and concepts of the period.

The volunteers worked every Tuesday through 2018 until restoration of the 1956X Century was completed. The car was then immediately displayed at the Gilmore Car Museum (www.gilmorecarmuseum.org) in Hickory Corners, Mich., where it can be seen until April 15, 2019. Its next appearance will be at the EyesOn Design (www.eyesondesign.org) car show in July 2019.

The corners of the back bumper are customized with ribs and body-matched painted stripes.

The GM styling employee who created the custom “Buick” and “Century” block letters on the hood and trunk, respectively, said it took him one to create each letter out of bar stock. It took Mayton two days for each letter. In this view of the trunk lid, note the custom trim molding to separate the two blue shades.

The controls of the power swiveling bucket seats are located on the side.

Also unique to the 1956X Century convertible is the rocker molding — part of which is ribbed — and the side-exiting exhaust. More of the red chassis is visible here, as is the red paint on the custom side trim sweep.

Mitchell had 55 different cars custom built for himself by GM styling, and most (if not all) featured blue paint, a red chassis, chrome foot pedals and a tachometer on the hood or dash. The 1956X Century’s tach was on the dash; this is the only 1956 Buick known to have carried a tach.

The interior features custom blue vinyl with a red stripe that runs from front to back. These panels were intact when Mayton purchased the car, but the seats and consoles had been removed before he bought it, probably by GM when the car was sold.

Because this car is uniquely optioned with power periscoping headrests, a five-gang switch was incorporated into the door. Production 1956 Buicks with power windows had four-gang switches in the door (one switch for each window), but the 1956X Century required a five-gang switch, the fifth switch operating the head rest. Because GM removed the custom seats before the car was sold, it had installed a four-gang switch on the door panel, but once the interior panel was off, Mayton found the hole in the door for this switch was enlarged to accommodate the five-gang switch. Mayton had to make this switch. Note the design of the custom door handle is like that of a 1957 Buick Super.

Only Roadmasters featured fender-top ornaments in 1956, but this Century-based Bill Mitchell custom has 1955 Roadmaster-style ornaments atop each front fender. As the GM directory of styling, Mitchell could have whatever he wanted.

The hood letters were handbuilt for this car, as was the center of the custom grille ornament that identifies this car as the 1956X Century. Production Buicks instead had the model year and the model in the center of the ornament.

The custom ribbed treatment on the corner of the rear bumper is repeated on the corner of the front bumper.

All four headrests of the custom blue bucket seats were power periscoping units.

Notice the vertical ribs at the center of the rear bumper and the painted sections of the rear bumper. The bottom of the front bumper also has lower sections painted both of the different blues used on the body.

Mitchell had driving lamps installed in the front bumper “bombs” and the hood ornament removed. Note the painted portion at the bottom of the front bumper and the painted Roadmaster headlamp bezels on this Century-based convertible. Ah, it was good to be the king!

A view of the two-tone treatment as it crosses over the top of the car. A custom trim piece divides the two blue hues. The trim on this car was made of brass by GM styling since it was the easiest metal to work with in creating a single part that would not be replicated.

The custom “Century” letters on the rear deck lid.

The tail lamp lenses are custom clear units with red reflectors.

The power swiveling seats in action. The driver’s seat swivels 90 degrees to ease entry and egress from the interior while the front passenger seat swivels 180 degrees so the passenger can be face to face with the rear seat passenger.

The front bucket seats in their “driving” position. Note the fixed metal floor mats with upholstered inserts that are custom to this car. Note the custom top boot cover, too.

Note the painted sections at the bottom of the custom front bumper.

Mitchell preferred four single side-draft carburetor setups on his car, and Mayton was told by GM employees that this car almost certainly had such a setup when it was built. This intake had to be made using the Buick Wildcat II concept car intake as a pattern. Many under-hood components were relocated by GM to accommodate the set up.

Even the “Century” scripts on the leading edge of each rear quarter panel are custom units!

A close-up view of the side-draft carburetors.

At night, when the doors of the 1956X Century were opened, a rectangular lamp illuminated the ground from beneath the car.

PARTIAL LIST OF THE 1956X BUICK DOCUMENTED DIFFERENCES:

EXTERIOR

  • Grille – Chrome plated brass upper grille bar longer than standard
  • Grille – Custom 1956X Buick chrome grille plate
  • Hood – No plane ornament on hood
  • Hood – No center air scoop on hood
  • Hood – Chrome plated trim along feature line on both sides of the hood
  • Hood – Custom chrome Buick letters on the hood
  • Hood – Bull nose center strip
  • Hood – Hood painted two colors of blue
  • Front Bumper – Ribbed trim (2 places) between bumper bars
  • Front Bumper – Fog lights in bumper bombs
  • Driver Fender – Buick bomb sight on top of fender
  • Driver Fender – Custom chrome plated brass trim on fender
  • Driver Fender – Custom chrome plated brass trim on fender
  • Driver Fender – Fender painted two colors of blue
  • Passenger Fender – Buick bomb sight on top of fender
  • Passenger Fender – Power radio antenna located in fender
  • Passenger Fender – Fender painted two colors of blue
  • Driver Door (exterior) – Custom chrome sweep spear
  • Driver Door (exterior) – Door mounted peep mirror
  • Driver Door (exterior) – Door painted two colors of blue
  • Passenger Door (exterior) – Custom chrome sweep spear
  • Passenger Door (exterior) – Door-mounted peep mirror
  • Passenger Door (exterior) – Door painted two colors of blue
  • Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome sweep spear
  • Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome sweep spear located higher on quarter panel
  • Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Standard Century script removed
  • Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome Century script located differently
  • Driver rear Quarter Panel – Gas fill door trimmed to clear chrome sweep spear
  • Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Panel painted two colors of blue
  • Passenger Rear Quarter Panel  – Custom chrome sweep spear
  • Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome sweep spear located higher on quarter panel
  • Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Standard Century script removed
  • Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Standard Century script larger
  • Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome Century script located differently
  • Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Panel painted two colors of blue
  • Trunk Lid – Custom chrome Buick letters on trunk lid
  • Trunk Lid – Chrome plated trim on both sides of bottom of trunk lid
  • Trunk Lid – Trunk lid painted two colors of blue
  • Driver Rear Taillight – Clear plastic lens
  • Driver Rear Taillight – Red plastic reflector
  • Passenger Rear Taillight – Clear plastic lens
  • Passenger Rear Taillight – Red plastic reflector
  • Rear Bumper – Ribbed trim (2 places) between bumper bars
  • Rear Bumper – Windsplints on lower portion of bumper
  • Rear Bumper – Chrome bumper is partially painted with dark blue
  • Rear Bumper – Chrome bumper is partially painted with light blue
  • Frame – Frame is painted in Seminole Red
  • Frame – Frame has (2) pass through holes for side exhaust
  • Underbody – Underside of body is painted Seminole Red
  • Underbody – Wheel wells are painted Seminole Red
  • Underbody – Lights mounted under frame and light up ground when door is opened
  • Driver Side Rocker Trim – Custom aluminum rocker trim
  • Driver Side Rocker Trim – Exhaust passes through rocker panel
  • Driver Side Rocker Panel – Custom chrome exhaust tip in rocker panel
  • Passenger Side Rocker Trim – Custom aluminum rocker trim
  • Passenger Side Rocker Trim – Exhaust passes through rocker panel
  • Passenger Side Rocker Trim – Custom chrome exhaust tip in rocker panel
  • Wheels – Kelsey Hayes wire wheels
  • Wheels – Custom knock-off hubs with Buick script
  • Tires – Narrow whitewall tires

ENGINE COMPARTMENT

  • Engine Compartment – Heater blower relocated to clear air cleaner bonnet
  • Engine Compartment – Ignition coil relocated to firewall
  • Engine Compartment – Ignition resistor location changed on firewall
  • Engine Compartment – Vacuum hoses rerouted
  • Engine Compartment – Windshield washer bottle relocated
  • Engine Compartment – Windshield washer bottle relocated
  • Engine Compartment – New attaching bracket made for windshield washer bottle
  • Engine Compartment – Power Steering pump relocated
  • Engine Compartment – Generator has rear driven tachometer cable
  • Engine Compartment – Generator changed to Corvette generator
  • Engine Compartment – Custom made low profile intake manifold to mount side draft carbs
  • Engine Compartment – Four Carter YH side draft carburetors
  • Engine Compartment – Four custom air cleaner bonnets for Carter side draft carburetors
  • Engine Compartment  – Custom actuator linkage for Carter side draft carburetors
  • Engine Compartment – Custom accelerator linkage
  • Engine Compartment – Custom mounting bracket for accelerator linkage
  • Engine Compartment – Custom fuel lines to carburetors
  • Engine Compartment – Custom hood insulation hold down bracket for front of hood compartment

INTERIOR

  • Windshield – Custom windshield mounted rearview mirror
  • Trunk – Custom carpet
  • Trunk – Custom trunk carpet color
  • Trunk – Chrome spoke wire wheel spare
  • Convertible Top – Convertible top frame painted light blue instead of black
  • Convertible Top – Convertible top material special blue vinyl
  • Convertible Top – Convertible top boot cover is special blue vinyl
  • Convertible Top – Custom vinyl cover to hide back of rear seat
  • Parade Boot – Fiberglass parade boot – 3 piece
  • Parade Boot – Custom parade boot storage cover 3-piece
  • Parade Boot – Chrome parade boot latches
  • Tonneau Cover – Special blue tonneau cover
  • Tonneau Cover – Snaps installed on body and chrome for tonneau cover
  • Instrument Panel – Custom padded dash
  • Instrument Panel – Custom vinyl on padded dash
  • Instrument Panel – Custom tachometer nacelle cut into dash
  • Instrument Panel – Tachometer installed in dash
  • Instrument Panel – Headlight on indicator light in tachometer nacelle
  • Instrument Panel – Custom blue color in horizontal midsection of instrument panel
  • Instrument panel – Custom blue color for exposed metal surface of instrument panel
  • Instrument Panel – Custom ignition start button on bottom edge of instrument panel
  • Interior Carpet – Custom Carpet
  • Interior Carpet – Custom blue carpet
  • Custom Floor Grilles – Driver – Custom fabricated grille underneath driver’s feet
  • Custom Floor Grilles – Driver – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille
  • Custom Floor Grilles – Passenger – Custom fabricated grille underneath passenger’s feet
  • Custom Floor Grilles – Passenger – Custom fabricated grille underneath passenger’s feet
  • Custom Floor Grilles – Passenger – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille
  • Custom Heel Rest – Driver – Custom fabricated solid chromed heel rest pad for driver’s feet
  • Custom Heel Rest – Passenger – Custom fabricated grille underneath passenger’s feet
  • Custom Floor Grille – Left Rear Seat – Custom fabricated grill underneath passenger’s feet
  • Custom Floor Grille – Left Rear Seat – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille
  • Custom Floor Grille – Right Rear Seat – Custom fabricated grille underneath passenger’s feet
  • Custom Floor Grille – Left Rear Seat – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille
  • Custom Cast Chromed Accelerator Pedal – Cast chromed accelerator pedal
  • Custom Cast Chromed Brake Pedal – Cast brass chromed brake pedal
  • Custom Cast Chromed Dimmer Switch Pedal – Cast brass chromed dimmer switch pedal
  • Custom Cast Chromed Emergency Brake Pedal – Cast brass chromed emergency brake pedal
  • Custom Vinyl Floor Covering – Custom vinyl floor covering for transmission tunnel
  • Custom Kick Panel – Driver – Custom blue kick panel upholstery
  • Custom Kick Panel – Driver – Custom chrome trim for kick panel
  • Custom Kick Panel – Passenger – Custom blue kick panel upholstery
  • Custom Kick Panel – Passenger – Custom chrome trim for kick panel
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom chrome strip near bottom of door
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom chromed cast arm rest/grab handle
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom blue vinyl color on arm rest/grab handle
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom trim configuration on driver’s door panel
  • Custom Door Trim Pane – Driver – Custom orange/red vinyl styling feature on driver’s door panel
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom five gang switch for all windows control
  • Custom Door Trim Panel Driver – Custom power button in 5 gang switch for powered headrests
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom map pocket sewn into door
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger -Custom chrome strip near bottom of door
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom chromed cast arm rest/grab handle
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom blue vinyl color on arm rest/grab handle
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom trim configuration on passenger’s door panel
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom orange/red color vinyl styling feature on passenger’s door panel
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom two gang switch for windows and headrest control
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom power button in 2 gang switch for powered headrest
  • Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom map pocket sewn into door
  • Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom trim configuration on quarter panel
  • Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom orange/red color vinyl styling feature on quarter panel
  • Custom Rear Quarter – Driver – Custom chrome strip near bottom of panel
  • Custom Rear Quarter – Passenger – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Rear Quarter – Passenger – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery
  • Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Custom trim configuration on quarter panel
  • Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Passenger – Custom orange/red vinyl string feature on quarter panel
  • Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Passenger – Custom chrome strip near bottom of panel
  • Custom Rear Seat – Anchors for parade boot latches on rear seat divider panel
  • Rear Console Between Seats – Custom Center Console
  • Rear Console Between Seats – Custom blue vinyl padded cover
  • Rear console Between Seats – Keyed lock for console lid
  • Rear Console Between Seats – Dual switches for rear seat headrests
  • Rear Console Between Seats – Custom electrical harness for headrest switches
  • Front Console Between Seats – Custom Center Console
  • Front Console Between Seats – Custom blue vinyl padded cover
  • Front Console Between Seats – Keyed lock for console lid
  • Front Bench Seat Removed – Replaced with custom bucket seat
  • Rear Bench Seat Removed – Replaced with pair of bucket seats
  • Driver’s Seat – Custom Bucket Seat
  • Driver’s Seat – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Driver’s Seat – Custom blue vinyl
  • Driver’s Seat – Folding seat back
  • Driver’s Seat – Six way power adjustable movement
  • Driver’s Seat – Seat rotates ninety degrees for exit
  • Driver’s Seat – Separate switch for rotation
  • Driver’s Seat – Headrest
  • Driver’s Seat – Powered headrest
  • Passenger Front Seat – Custom bucket seat
  • Passenger Front Seat – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Passenger Front Seat – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Passenger Front Seat – Custom blue color for vinyl
  • Passenger Front Seat – Folding seat back
  • Passenger Front Seat – Seat rotates ninety degrees for exit
  • Passenger Front Seat – Seat rotates 180 degrees to face rear passenger seats
  • Passenger Front Seat – Separate switch for rotation
  • Passenger Front Seat – Headrest
  • Passenger Front Seat – Powered headrest
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Custom bucket seat
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Custom blue vinyl
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Headrest
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger – Custom Bucket Seat
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger – Custom vinyl upholstery
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger- Custom blue vinyl
  • Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger – Headrest
  • Divider Panel -Trunk/Passenger compartment openings closed with two panels
  • Rearview Mirror – Standard windshield frame mounted mirror removed
  • Rearview Mirror – Special chrome clip installed to cover mirror mounted holes

*This article was excerpted from an article in the April 18, 2019, issue of Old Cars magazine.

