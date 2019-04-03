Car of the Week: Buick 1956X Century

Story by Angelo Van Bogart

Photos by Bill Gellerman, Bill Gellerman Photography

After nearly a quarter of a century and the restorations of the bus-size General Motors Futurliner No. 10 and a 1929 Buick phaeton, Don Mayton can finally call the restoration of his one-of-a-kind 1956 Buick Century convertible “done.”

Mayton discovered the unique Century in the Buick Club of America’s Buick Bugle publication back in 1991. The seller said the car had unique trim and had originally belonged to Bill Mitchell, GM director of styling during 1956. Since the car was only 12 miles from Mayton’s Zeeland, Michigan, home, he couldn’t help but check it out. When Mayton arrived, he found the car largely disassembled with the advertised trim pieces scattered throughout the seller’s garage. From his years of working at GM Fisher Body, Mayton recognized the car’s trim was cast of brass — a form of construction that GM reserved for trim on unique cars, never production cars.

The seller also had a 1964 letter from Buick Motor Division stating the car was, indeed, built for Bill Mitchell, but it contained no other details.

Mayton didn’t purchase the Buick until four years later, when he came upon the ad again in his wallet. He called the seller and asked if he still had the car. He did.

Mayton bought the car and added it to his fleet of “to do” projects. In the meantime, he began to research the car to figure out exactly what he had. By contacting folks at the General Motors Tech Center and going to the GM styling center, Mayton was able to get much more documentation on the car, including original color photos taken immediately after it was built and a list of the 225 custom changes that Bill Mitchell ordered for his unique 1956 Century convertible. All of these changes earned the car its own name: 1956X Century, which Mitchell had embossed in the custom grille ornament.

Restoration on the 1956X Century began in earnest once the GM Futurliner was completed in 2005 and the Futurliner volunteer restoration crew that restored it went looking for another project. Mayton first offered up his 1929 Buick and when that was finished, the 14-person volunteer crew tore into the 1956X Century. That was around 2010.

Fortunately, most of the 225 unique features remained intact even if they were hidden within the car. Bill Mitchell’s signature chrome pedals, tachometer, red chassis and even remnants of his preferred custom-mixed blue hues were present. However, the few special features that were missing were among the car’s most notable changes: four power swiveling bucket seats with power periscoping headrests, front and rear consoles and the unique fuel delivery system.

In talking to Larry Faloon of GM styling, Mayton determined that the car very likely was built with four side-draft carburetors, a favorite setup of Mitchell. The intake had to be recreated for the 1956X Century, as did the custom bucket seats which were remade using original photos of the 1956X Century and other GM styling exercises and concepts of the period.

The volunteers worked every Tuesday through 2018 until restoration of the 1956X Century was completed. The car was then immediately displayed at the Gilmore Car Museum (www.gilmorecarmuseum.org) in Hickory Corners, Mich., where it can be seen until April 15, 2019. Its next appearance will be at the EyesOn Design (www.eyesondesign.org) car show in July 2019.

PARTIAL LIST OF THE 1956X BUICK DOCUMENTED DIFFERENCES:

EXTERIOR

Grille – Chrome plated brass upper grille bar longer than standard

Grille – Custom 1956X Buick chrome grille plate

Hood – No plane ornament on hood

Hood – No center air scoop on hood

Hood – Chrome plated trim along feature line on both sides of the hood

Hood – Custom chrome Buick letters on the hood

Hood – Bull nose center strip

Hood – Hood painted two colors of blue

Front Bumper – Ribbed trim (2 places) between bumper bars

Front Bumper – Fog lights in bumper bombs

Driver Fender – Buick bomb sight on top of fender

Driver Fender – Custom chrome plated brass trim on fender

Driver Fender – Fender painted two colors of blue

Passenger Fender – Buick bomb sight on top of fender

Passenger Fender – Power radio antenna located in fender

Passenger Fender – Fender painted two colors of blue

Driver Door (exterior) – Custom chrome sweep spear

Driver Door (exterior) – Door mounted peep mirror

Driver Door (exterior) – Door painted two colors of blue

Passenger Door (exterior) – Custom chrome sweep spear

Passenger Door (exterior) – Door-mounted peep mirror

Passenger Door (exterior) – Door painted two colors of blue

Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome sweep spear

Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome sweep spear located higher on quarter panel

Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Standard Century script removed

Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome Century script located differently

Driver rear Quarter Panel – Gas fill door trimmed to clear chrome sweep spear

Driver Rear Quarter Panel – Panel painted two colors of blue

Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome sweep spear

Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Standard Century script removed

Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Standard Century script larger

Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Custom chrome Century script located differently

Passenger Rear Quarter Panel – Panel painted two colors of blue

Trunk Lid – Custom chrome Buick letters on trunk lid

Trunk Lid – Chrome plated trim on both sides of bottom of trunk lid

Trunk Lid – Trunk lid painted two colors of blue

Driver Rear Taillight – Clear plastic lens

Driver Rear Taillight – Red plastic reflector

Passenger Rear Taillight – Clear plastic lens

Passenger Rear Taillight – Red plastic reflector

Rear Bumper – Ribbed trim (2 places) between bumper bars

Rear Bumper – Windsplints on lower portion of bumper

Rear Bumper – Chrome bumper is partially painted with dark blue

Rear Bumper – Chrome bumper is partially painted with light blue

Frame – Frame is painted in Seminole Red

Frame – Frame has (2) pass through holes for side exhaust

Underbody – Underside of body is painted Seminole Red

Underbody – Wheel wells are painted Seminole Red

Underbody – Lights mounted under frame and light up ground when door is opened

Driver Side Rocker Trim – Custom aluminum rocker trim

Driver Side Rocker Trim – Exhaust passes through rocker panel

Driver Side Rocker Panel – Custom chrome exhaust tip in rocker panel

Passenger Side Rocker Trim – Custom aluminum rocker trim

Passenger Side Rocker Trim – Exhaust passes through rocker panel

Passenger Side Rocker Trim – Custom chrome exhaust tip in rocker panel

Wheels – Kelsey Hayes wire wheels

Wheels – Custom knock-off hubs with Buick script

Tires – Narrow whitewall tires

ENGINE COMPARTMENT

Engine Compartment – Heater blower relocated to clear air cleaner bonnet

Engine Compartment – Ignition coil relocated to firewall

Engine Compartment – Ignition resistor location changed on firewall

Engine Compartment – Vacuum hoses rerouted

Engine Compartment – Windshield washer bottle relocated

Engine Compartment – New attaching bracket made for windshield washer bottle

Engine Compartment – Power Steering pump relocated

Engine Compartment – Generator has rear driven tachometer cable

Engine Compartment – Generator changed to Corvette generator

Engine Compartment – Custom made low profile intake manifold to mount side draft carbs

Engine Compartment – Four Carter YH side draft carburetors

Engine Compartment – Four custom air cleaner bonnets for Carter side draft carburetors

Engine Compartment – Custom actuator linkage for Carter side draft carburetors

Engine Compartment – Custom mounting bracket for accelerator linkage

Engine Compartment – Custom fuel lines to carburetors

Engine Compartment – Custom hood insulation hold down bracket for front of hood compartment

INTERIOR

Windshield – Custom windshield mounted rearview mirror

Trunk – Custom carpet

Trunk – Custom trunk carpet color

Trunk – Chrome spoke wire wheel spare

Convertible Top – Convertible top frame painted light blue instead of black

Convertible Top – Convertible top material special blue vinyl

Convertible Top – Convertible top boot cover is special blue vinyl

Convertible Top – Custom vinyl cover to hide back of rear seat

Parade Boot – Fiberglass parade boot – 3 piece

Parade Boot – Custom parade boot storage cover 3-piece

Parade Boot – Chrome parade boot latches

Tonneau Cover – Special blue tonneau cover

Tonneau Cover – Snaps installed on body and chrome for tonneau cover

Instrument Panel – Custom padded dash

Instrument Panel – Custom vinyl on padded dash

Instrument Panel – Custom tachometer nacelle cut into dash

Instrument Panel – Tachometer installed in dash

Instrument Panel – Headlight on indicator light in tachometer nacelle

Instrument Panel – Custom blue color in horizontal midsection of instrument panel

Instrument panel – Custom blue color for exposed metal surface of instrument panel

Instrument Panel – Custom ignition start button on bottom edge of instrument panel

Interior Carpet – Custom Carpet

Interior Carpet – Custom blue carpet

Custom Floor Grilles – Driver – Custom fabricated grille underneath driver’s feet

Custom Floor Grilles – Driver – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille

Custom Floor Grilles – Passenger – Custom fabricated grille underneath passenger’s feet

Custom Floor Grilles – Passenger – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille

Custom Heel Rest – Driver – Custom fabricated solid chromed heel rest pad for driver’s feet

Custom Heel Rest – Passenger – Custom fabricated grille underneath passenger’s feet

Custom Floor Grille – Left Rear Seat – Custom fabricated grill underneath passenger’s feet

Custom Floor Grille – Left Rear Seat – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille

Custom Floor Grille – Right Rear Seat – Custom fabricated grille underneath passenger’s feet

Custom Floor Grille – Left Rear Seat – Custom vinyl padded insert in floor grille

Custom Cast Chromed Accelerator Pedal – Cast chromed accelerator pedal

Custom Cast Chromed Brake Pedal – Cast brass chromed brake pedal

Custom Cast Chromed Dimmer Switch Pedal – Cast brass chromed dimmer switch pedal

Custom Cast Chromed Emergency Brake Pedal – Cast brass chromed emergency brake pedal

Custom Vinyl Floor Covering – Custom vinyl floor covering for transmission tunnel

Custom Kick Panel – Driver – Custom blue kick panel upholstery

Custom Kick Panel – Driver – Custom chrome trim for kick panel

Custom Kick Panel – Passenger – Custom blue kick panel upholstery

Custom Kick Panel – Passenger – Custom chrome trim for kick panel

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom vinyl upholstery

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom chrome strip near bottom of door

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom chromed cast arm rest/grab handle

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom blue vinyl color on arm rest/grab handle

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom trim configuration on driver’s door panel

Custom Door Trim Pane – Driver – Custom orange/red vinyl styling feature on driver’s door panel

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom five gang switch for all windows control

Custom Door Trim Panel Driver – Custom power button in 5 gang switch for powered headrests

Custom Door Trim Panel – Driver – Custom map pocket sewn into door

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom vinyl upholstery

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger -Custom chrome strip near bottom of door

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom chromed cast arm rest/grab handle

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom blue vinyl color on arm rest/grab handle

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom trim configuration on passenger’s door panel

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom orange/red color vinyl styling feature on passenger’s door panel

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom two gang switch for windows and headrest control

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom power button in 2 gang switch for powered headrest

Custom Door Trim Panel – Passenger – Custom map pocket sewn into door

Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom vinyl upholstery

Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery

Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom trim configuration on quarter panel

Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Driver – Custom orange/red color vinyl styling feature on quarter panel

Custom Rear Quarter – Driver – Custom chrome strip near bottom of panel

Custom Rear Quarter – Passenger – Custom vinyl upholstery

Custom Rear Quarter – Passenger – Custom blue color vinyl upholstery

Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Custom trim configuration on quarter panel

Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Passenger – Custom orange/red vinyl string feature on quarter panel

Custom Rear Quarter Panel – Passenger – Custom chrome strip near bottom of panel

Custom Rear Seat – Anchors for parade boot latches on rear seat divider panel

Rear Console Between Seats – Custom Center Console

Rear Console Between Seats – Custom blue vinyl padded cover

Rear console Between Seats – Keyed lock for console lid

Rear Console Between Seats – Dual switches for rear seat headrests

Rear Console Between Seats – Custom electrical harness for headrest switches

Front Console Between Seats – Custom Center Console

Front Console Between Seats – Custom blue vinyl padded cover

Front Console Between Seats – Keyed lock for console lid

Front Bench Seat Removed – Replaced with custom bucket seat

Rear Bench Seat Removed – Replaced with pair of bucket seats

Driver’s Seat – Custom Bucket Seat

Driver’s Seat – Custom vinyl upholstery

Driver’s Seat – Custom blue vinyl

Driver’s Seat – Folding seat back

Driver’s Seat – Six way power adjustable movement

Driver’s Seat – Seat rotates ninety degrees for exit

Driver’s Seat – Separate switch for rotation

Driver’s Seat – Headrest

Driver’s Seat – Powered headrest

Passenger Front Seat – Custom bucket seat

Passenger Front Seat – Custom vinyl upholstery

Passenger Front Seat – Custom blue color for vinyl

Passenger Front Seat – Folding seat back

Passenger Front Seat – Seat rotates ninety degrees for exit

Passenger Front Seat – Seat rotates 180 degrees to face rear passenger seats

Passenger Front Seat – Separate switch for rotation

Passenger Front Seat – Headrest

Passenger Front Seat – Powered headrest

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Custom bucket seat

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Custom vinyl upholstery

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Custom blue vinyl

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Driver – Headrest

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger – Custom Bucket Seat

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger – Custom vinyl upholstery

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger- Custom blue vinyl

Passenger Rear Seat Behind Passenger – Headrest

Divider Panel -Trunk/Passenger compartment openings closed with two panels

Rearview Mirror – Standard windshield frame mounted mirror removed

Rearview Mirror – Special chrome clip installed to cover mirror mounted holes

*This article was excerpted from an article in the April 18, 2019, issue of Old Cars magazine.

