Fairfield County Region Horseless Carriage Club Spring Meet May 17

A REAL OLD TIME CAR SHOW!

Fairfield County, CT – In the early days of antique car collecting there were a few antique car clubs in the United States that were considered the elite that included some of the greatest collectors that our hobby would ever see with some of the greatest cars in the world. One such club and region started in the 1940’s was the Fairfield County Region of the Horseless Carriage Club located here in Connecticut that many knew and belonged to even if they weren’t from the area. Great collectors such as James Melton, Henry Austin Clark Jr., David Tunick, Louis Biondi, Dr. John Miller, Gardner King, Peter Helck, Ralph Buckley and many more would attend the Fairfield County Region’s events. A couple of the best events were held by this club, most notably, James Melton’s meet at the Fairfield Hunt Club in Fairfield, Connecticut and the Spring Meet in Ridgefield, Connecticut that was held for many years. Over the past 20-30 years this region has lost many of its great members and many of the great cars that accompanied them so it has slowly lost its spark.

TODAY, the Fairfield County Region is still here after 69 years and we are slowly coming back with many new great cars and young members. We often hear stories from people scattered throughout the country, “remember the old Ridgefield meet in Connecticut?” Shenton King, grandson of the late Gardner King, and I have been working to bring the once greatest region of the HCCA back to its former glory! With that being said, we are proud to announce that we are finally, after many years, bringing back our “Spring Meet” this time located at Boothe Memorial Park in Stratford, Connecticut. Boothe Memorial Park (circa 1840) is a wonderful park remodeled by the Boothe Brothers on the banks of the Housatonic River in 1914. It houses many early historic buildings as well as many early New England artifacts that the brothers collected throughout their lives. It’s said to be the earliest homestead in America, since it sits on the foundations of a 1663 house and has been continuously occupied. It even features a working blacksmith shop which will be open and in use on the day of the show and a running toy train collection that is great fun for kids.

This will be a good old time car show that we want to have the feel of the early days of collecting. We will also have a small swap meet on the field for those individuals who want to sell some old car and motorcycle parts as well as automobilia. Games such as “Who can crank and start their car the fastest”, obstacle courses and even the teeter totter will be in use for those who want to balance their early car! This will be a show that you do not want to miss! Open to the public and open to cars 1970 and older! Pre-WWII motorcycles are welcome as well. Ribbons and special awards will be given out. If you have any questions, contact me today. Fun for family and friends!

If you have interest in a flea market space, please contact Alex