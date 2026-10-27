Limited edition GT40 poster unveiled with proceeds going to the Carroll Shelby Foundation

Courtesyof the Carroll Shelby Foundation

Las Vegas, Nevada –The Carroll Shelby Foundation™ (CSF) has introduced a limited edition poster of the GT40s that conquered Le Mans in 1966 to celebrate the charity’s 35th anniversary. The collectible poster is based on a painting by British artist Tim Layzell with design input by Aaron Shelby. The special edition poster is available only through the charity at its Las Vegas location or online at shelbystore.com with proceeds benefiting the Foundation.

The 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans remains one of the defining moments in automotive competition. Following years of development and determination, Ford's GT40 program secured a historic 1-2-3 finish (led by a pair of Shelby American team cars), ending Ferrari's dominance at Le Mans and forever altering the course of international sports car racing.

“We arranged for the original trio of GT40s that swept Ferrari off the Le Mans podium to appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival in honor of the 60th anniversary of that momentous victory,” said Aaron Shelby, Board Member of Carroll Shelby International and Co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation. “It seemed appropriate to work with a distinguished British artist on a special piece that celebrates that achievement and raise money for the charity that my grandfather established. This work unites two of Carroll’s passions – motorsports and philanthropy.”

Aaron Shelby worked closely with Layzell to conceptualize and develop the piece. It was the first time the American had been involved in such an artistic project.

“Carroll Shelby was famous for ‘Anglo-American’ collaborations,” said Shelby. “From the Shelby Cobra he built to his race teams led by Brits like Ken Miles, his driving stint for Aston Martin and close friendships with men including John Wyer and the Duke of Richmond, Carroll was deeply connected to the UK. It was thrilling to be part of the creative process with Tim to design the latest Shelby masterpiece.”

Tim Layzell is regarded as one of the World's leading motoring artists. His career took off in 1995, when at the young age of 13, Layzell won the British Racing Drivers Club's prestigious Young Motoring Artist Award. His work is now on the walls of some of the most prominent car collections around the globe. He has exhibited at some of the world’s most prestigious events including Goodwood Revival, Monaco Grand Prix and the Pebble Beach Concours, where he has been the official poster artist since 2009.

The GT40 piece blends realism with the pop art style in a very complex piece of art. Led by the Ken Miles/ Denny Hulme #1 and the Chris Amon/ Bruce McLaren #2 Shelby American GT40s followed by the Holman and Moody third place car, the piece exudes the drama of that fateful June day in 1966.

“It was a marathon to paint this piece as there was just so much to include in the scene,” said Layzell. “There is of course a fair bit of artistic license in the backdrop required to bring it all together, but I think it works so well here. Trying to capture the drama and conditions within this style was an immense challenge, but the piece has a great feeling for both the occasion and the race itself. I'm so pleased with the result.”

There are many unique elements in the print. Shelby and Layzell included authentic race banners like one from Goodyear, as well as the American flag prominently displayed in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“I was particularly impressed with Tim’s depiction of the three cars,” said Mr. Shelby. “He added stone chips to the #1 Shelby American team GT40 and all three cars are running their lights to create even more drama. The original piece has such a sense of period style that it feels like it was created just after the race in 1966.”

Though a salute to this historic victory, the piece is also directly connected to current events. Aaron Shelby suggested to the Duke of Richmond that the cars, which had not moved on track together in decades, be part of the 2026 Goodwood motorsports events. When the Duke embraced the idea, Mr. Shelby worked diligently with the families who owned the cars to get them prepped, shipped and managed at the events.

The trio of GT40s ran up the famous Goodwood hill climb in July and then lapped the Goodwood road course in September, with the Duke of Richmond personally waving the checkered flag in a recreation of the controversial Le Mans 1966 finish. This 1966 story was the basis of the 2019 hit film “Ford v Ferrari” and helped popularize Shelby American worldwide.

Aaron Shelby’s efforts earned him a spot on the shortlist in the International Historic Motoring Awards’ Personal Achievement category. The three GT40s are also collectively in the running for the organization’s Car of the Year award. The IHMAs are the only truly worldwide awards for the collector car industry; it honors manufacturers, dealers, specialists and major event organizers from all over the globe.

Only 750 of the limited-edition posters will be available for $250 plus shipping, all hand signed and numbered by Layzell. Printed on 300 gsm heavy duty paper with a size of 50cm x 67cm. They will be highly collectable, the colors are vibrant and have a heritage vibe, making it the perfect centerpiece for any classic car art collection.

Proceeds of the sale will benefit the Carroll Shelby Foundation, which is celebrating its 35th year in operation in 2026, helping kids “win the race for life” from their first heartbeat through their education years. The CSF has helped numerous children undergo major coronary surgeries, provides grants to organizations conducting research in the field of coronary and organ transplant management, and provides scholarship money to young adults seeking opportunities in the automotive industry.

Those interested in learning more about the Foundation can visit www.shelby.com/ShelbyFoundation.

About The Carroll Shelby Foundation - The Carroll Shelby Foundation was created by legendary racer and automotive manufacturer Carroll Shelby. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Foundation is dedicated to providing medical assistance for those in need, including children, educational opportunities for young people through automotive and other training programs and benefiting the Shelby Automotive Museum. For more information visit https://www.shelby.com/ShelbyFoundation.

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