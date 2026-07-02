Charger ‘Purple Haze’ all in my brain and at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals July 10-12

CARLISLE, PA – One of the most popular parts of the annual Carlisle Chrysler Nationals car show is being able to check out special vehicles and visit with the top players in the hobby, be it celebrity guests or special guests who come directly from Detroit to represent the brand and meet their customers. This year’s event, July 10-12 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, has both. First, guests can meet Joe Zolper from TV's Garage Squad, plus industry guests like the Ramchargers, Herb McCandless, Buddy Martin, Claudia – Miss Direct Connection 1984, Paul Rossi, and Nick Panaritis of Nick’s Garage. Showgoers will also have the chance to experience in-depth walk-around presentations on new gas engine SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger models and the newly refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica by Dodge and Chrysler representatives, respectively, as they showcase the vehicles, including some being shown at an enthusiast event for the first time ever!

Dodge's twin-turbo SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack in new Purple Haze Courtesy of Carlisle Events

From the time the gates open on Friday, guests will have a chance to see some of the latest products from Dodge, including a twin-turbo SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack in new Purple Haze exterior color parked in Building T and making its worldwide public debut at Carlisle, while also helping to celebrate 60 years of the Charger. Attendees will learn more about the gas engine SIXPACK-powered 550-horsepower Charger Scat Pack and 420-horsepower Charger R/T, including info on performance features such as Line Lock, Launch Control and a RWD mode that sends 100% of torque to the rear wheels, during a walk-around hosted at the stage by Ashton Munoz, Dodge Charger Product Manager.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica Courtesy of Carlisle Events

The refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica will also be highlighted at the stage, with Pacifica standout features like a bold new design, available all-wheel drive and segment-exclusive Stow ’n Go seating and storage system detailed during a walk-around by Emily Pehling, Chrysler Pacifica Product Manager. Guests will want to have their cameras ready and be paying close attention as the minds behind the machines host these very special show-and-tell events.

Displays are a hot draw this summer too and for 2026, that means 50 Years of the Aspen and Volare, 55 Years of the 1971 Plymouth Duster 340, 60 Years of the Charger, 60 Years of Hemi Cars, 100 Years of the Chrysler Imperial, 50 Years of the Dodge Adult Toys program, the annual Mopar Survivors tent, a showcase of Mopars spanning generations, and a 50th Birthday celebration with the Northeast Hemi Owners Association.

In addition, the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals also hosts a massive automotive flea market, perfect for parts shopping, a car corral, Manufacturer's Midway, and the Showfield itself, featuring 3,000+ cars spanning the history of the brand. There are wheels-in-motion activities too, with the Real Street Shootout (autocross) on Friday evening, a rolling exhaust contest, rolling burnout and donut contest, open autocross runs and even pop-up parades around the grounds. Mix that in with the aforementioned special displays and guests, and this year marks another can't-miss Carlisle Chrysler Nationals. Gates open at 7 AM each day for the show, including early bird access on Thursday, July 9. Kids 12 and under are admitted free, while adult spectator admission is available at a discount online. Call 717-243-7855 with any registration questions or visit CarlisleEvents.com for discounts and details.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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