Parts & Projects: Clint’s Classics of Tennessee

Clint Bush was in the process of building this 1946 Ford coupe when he passed away. The family would like to sell it in hopes that someone will finish it. It is a package deal with a Ford coupe parts car included. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Clint Bush’s dad loved to collect old cars, and when Clint was in his teens, he also started buying old cars. Now the collection numbers somewhere between 150 and 200 vehicles.

When Clint and his wife Jodi met, they found they had a mutual interest in old cars. When they married, Clint dressed up in 1960s attire and drove to the preacher in his 1964 Ford Galaxie 500. Jodi drove up to the preacher in her 1969 Mustang dressed up as a pin-up model. The family still owns both cars. Several attendees also drove vintage cars to the wedding.

Clint had a regular job, but continued to buy all the old derelict vehicles he could find. His dream was to retire when he turned 50 years old and then work full time with classic cars. During their spare time, Clint and Jodi would drive around back roads in search of abandoned vehicles parked in fields and in the woods, and when finding one, would ask the owner about purchasing it. They also found old vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, and friends would tell them about vehicles they found for sale. Several vehicles on the premises were received as trade-ins.

Years ago, Clint’s dad received a call about a tour bus that had broken down nearby, and if he wanted it to come and get it at no charge, he could have it. He was told that it once belonged to Bluegrass singer William “Bill” Monroe and was used as his tour bus. That story has not been authenticated and today, the bus is in poor condition. A tree has grown around the entrance step, but it is for sale — if you can get it out.

When Clint turned 50, he retired as planned, but only months into retirement and full time into the old car business, Clint was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away in 2022, leaving Jodi and his stepson, nicknamed Lugnut, to continue the business.

Lugnut is in his early teens, and the plans are for him to take over the business when he comes of age. Lugnut started helping his step-dad work on old cars when he was four years old and is in the process of building a Model A Ford street-rod pickup with a modern frame and running gear.

Unescorted browsing is not allowed in the yard. Some of the vehicles are not for sale, and some of the cars are for sale only as whole units. Visitors will be accompanied by Lugnut to make sure parts are not removed from those vehicles. Visitors can remove their own parts from some cars if they have the tools and skills, and are inclined to do so. Any parts damaged by removal will also be charged for. Parts can be removed for customers for a small fee. Small parts can be shipped, but buyers need to make their own arrangements to ship vehicles or large parts.

Clint’s Classic Cars is open by appointment only. Flat ground is at a premium, and some vehicles are perched on steep slopes. Also, briars, vines and loose scattered parts create a hazard, so wear boots and long pants when visiting.

Jodi Bush Renta

Clint’s Classic Cars

185 Holland Rd

Dickson, TN 37055

615-499-0841

This 1951 Plymouth sedan was last on the road in 1968. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Perched on a steep slope, this 1968 Ford Fairlane 500 has good body and trim parts available and would make someone a good parts car. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

The odometer on this 1961 Ford Econoline Station Bus reads a little short of 42,000 miles. It still has its six-cylinder engine and is available whole. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Nestled in the leaves is a 1968 Ford Torino GT with SportsRoof styling. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Trim and other parts remain on this commercial 1959 3200 Series Task Force Chevrolet with the Fleetside long box. These 1/2-ton trucks were built on the same chassis as the 3/4-ton trucks. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1972 Ford Ranchero needs work, but it will run. It is for sale as a whole unit. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Available only as a whole unit is this 1965 Comet sedan. Inside, it has some nice seats, but the gauge cluster is missing. The red Mustang behind it is not for sale. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

The transmission, 390 engine, wheels and hood are all missing from this Ford Torino. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1966 Cadillac hardtop has severe rust issues, including rust-through on the roof and floors. It has a good dashboard. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

There are two NSU Prinz sedans from Germany available for parts or whole. This one is really banged up, but the other one is in better condition. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This top-of-the-line 1954 Dodge Royal sedan still has its Hemi-head overhead-valve V-8 engine. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1961 Comet is missing its windshield and rear bumper. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

The interior is gone from this 1967 Ford Galaxie 500 sedan. The under-dash air conditioner is still in place. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

There are several Mercury Comets in the collection, including this once-pretty 1964 Caliente. Gone are its engine, transmission and interior. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1946 Chevy Fleetmaster has been off the road for decades. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1957 De Soto Fireflite station wagon has some good parts remaining to be harvested, including the front bumper that would need to be re-chromed. Inside the wagon, the seats are gone, but the gauges and other dash parts, including the radio, are available. The odometer shows 20,382 miles. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

The lettering on the side of this 1954 F-100 panel van has long since faded, but Lugnut said it was the delivery vehicle for a local flower shop. The best parts remaining might be the grille V-8 emblem and chrome hashmarks. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Still there, but needing to be re-chromed, is the bullet nose on this 1950 Studebaker. The interior is intact, and the push-button radio is still in the dashboard. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

There are three Chevys from the early-to-mid-’50s grouped on a side slope. Included are a 1954 Bel Air two-door hardtop, a ’54 Two-Ten four-door sedan and a ’53 Two-Ten four-door sedan. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Someone has installed bucket seats in this 1949 Plymouth Special Deluxe. It still has its one-year-only ripple bumpers plus a straight grille. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

To be sold as a unit is this 1967 Plymouth Belvedere I. It is missing its keys, the front bumper is gone and it has a badly cracked windshield. It is said to run, but needs brakes. Options include an automatic transmission and radio. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1955 Ford Customline is equipped with a standard three-speed transmission and an under-dash air conditioner. It runs and drives and will be sold whole. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Lugnut suggests that the best future for this 1936 Chevrolet hulk is as yard art. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE