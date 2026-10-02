Parts & Projects: Clint’s Classics of Tennessee

Clint Bush’s dad loved to collect old cars, and when Clint was in his teens, he also started buying old cars. Now the collection numbers somewhere between 150 and 200 vehicles.
When Clint and his wife Jodi met, they found they had a mutual interest in old cars. When they married, Clint dressed up in 1960s attire and drove to the preacher in his 1964 Ford Galaxie 500. Jodi drove up to the preacher in her 1969 Mustang dressed up as a pin-up model. The family still owns both cars. Several attendees also drove vintage cars to the wedding.
Clint had a regular job, but continued to buy all the old derelict vehicles he could find. His dream was to retire when he turned 50 years old and then work full time with classic cars. During their spare time, Clint and Jodi would drive around back roads in search of abandoned vehicles parked in fields and in the woods, and when finding one, would ask the owner about purchasing it. They also found old vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, and friends would tell them about vehicles they found for sale. Several vehicles on the premises were received as trade-ins.
Years ago, Clint’s dad received a call about a tour bus that had broken down nearby, and if he wanted it to come and get it at no charge, he could have it. He was told that it once belonged to Bluegrass singer William “Bill” Monroe and was used as his tour bus. That story has not been authenticated and today, the bus is in poor condition. A tree has grown around the entrance step, but it is for sale — if you can get it out.
When Clint turned 50, he retired as planned, but only months into retirement and full time into the old car business, Clint was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away in 2022, leaving Jodi and his stepson, nicknamed Lugnut, to continue the business.
Lugnut is in his early teens, and the plans are for him to take over the business when he comes of age. Lugnut started helping his step-dad work on old cars when he was four years old and is in the process of building a Model A Ford street-rod pickup with a modern frame and running gear.
Unescorted browsing is not allowed in the yard. Some of the vehicles are not for sale, and some of the cars are for sale only as whole units. Visitors will be accompanied by Lugnut to make sure parts are not removed from those vehicles. Visitors can remove their own parts from some cars if they have the tools and skills, and are inclined to do so. Any parts damaged by removal will also be charged for. Parts can be removed for customers for a small fee. Small parts can be shipped, but buyers need to make their own arrangements to ship vehicles or large parts.
Clint’s Classic Cars is open by appointment only. Flat ground is at a premium, and some vehicles are perched on steep slopes. Also, briars, vines and loose scattered parts create a hazard, so wear boots and long pants when visiting.
Jodi Bush Renta Clint’s Classic Cars 185 Holland Rd Dickson, TN 37055 615-499-0841
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