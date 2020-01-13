Reader Wheels: 1941 Dodge Luxury Liner Custom

By: |

Longtime Old Cars subscriber Arthur Slack purchased his sweet 1941 Dodge Luxury Liner Custom four-door sedan back in 1994. It has optional fluid drive, radio, heater, two-tone paint, factory directional signals, fog lights, dual outside mirrors and full wheel trim.

