Remember the ‘Mysterious Tucker Convertible’? It’s for sale again!

By Old Cars staff

Back in 2009, the collector car world, and particularly Tucker 48 circles, were buzzing after a Wisconsin restoration shop completed what it claimed was a one-of-one Tucker 48 convertible. The story was that the experimental chassis had been owned by a Wisconsin enthusiast and kept in a cramped garage. It was part myth, part unicorn, part reality and debate over the car’s merits and legitimacy raged.

Old Cars Weekly broke the news that the car was nearing completion and that a Tucker convertible was actually going to exist, even if it was only a pretend “dream car” to most observers.

Here was our story from January of 2009:

To make a long story — a VERY long story — short, the shop that built the car tried to sell it at a Russo and Steele auction. The car didn’t sell, in part because it was damaged in a windstorm at the auction venue. It eventually went to a private collector, and has largely been out of sight since.

Here’s was the brief rundown of what happened:

Well, the car recently came out of hiding when it was put up for sale at www.accelerateautogroup.com. The asking price? A huge and rather strange total of $3,481,000! Yup, for a little over $3.4 mil, you can own your own Tucker droptop.