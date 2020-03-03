Reader Wheels: 1936 Chevrolet sedan, 1936 Chevrolet coupe, 1954 Chevrolet pickup

Old Cars reader Matt Dickinson shared three cool members of his fleet:

1936 Chevrolet Master two-door town sedan built at the Flint, MI. plant in April of 1936. “The previous owner restored the car around 1990 in Ludington, MI.. I’ve rebuilt the engine, tranny, rear end, brakes, steering, and kept it all stock.”

1936 Chevrolet Standard five-window coupe built at the Oakland, CA. plant in February of 1936. “The car was restored in Phoenix, AZ. In 1998 and then purchased by the previous owner to me and brought to Seattle, WA. When I purchased it in 2006 the tranny was rebuilt and a number of original accessories were added. The drive train on this car is stock also.”

“1954 Chevrolet ¾-ton 3600 pickup that I did a complete restoration in 2011 when it was purchased. A rebuilt 261-cid six-cylinder engine was installed with a 1986 Chevy S-10 T5 overdrive tranny and the 4.57 rear end was replaced with a 4.10 gear set. These changes allows the truck to be driven comfortably up to 65 mph, whereas the original drive train was good to about 45 mph.”

