We’d Buy That! 1950 Oldsmobile station wagon

This baby is a little rough around the edges — spectacularly rough, and we love it!

The rusty mean green machine is a 1950 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 Futuramic “tin woody” station wagon that we spotted for sale on Craigslist in San Mateo, Calif. “This car runs and is very rare and in good condition,” according to the seller. “It does need new floor pans. It has the original 303 V-8 engine with two-speed automatic transmission. All the numbers match. The front suspension bushings and bearings have been replaced. I have a new hood as well as an extra front bumper and some other miscellaneous parts. I have all the original wood from the inside. I also have all new hand-crafted interior wood to replace everything. I have the skirts and there are new tires on the original rims.”

The asking price is $12,500. That’s in the ballpark for this great wagon, which would be equally cool weathered and a little beat up, or restored and in show room condition.

You can check out the listing here: https://reno.craigslist.org/cto/d/san-mateo-1950-oldsmobile-tin-woody/7084921229.html