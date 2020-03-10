We’d Buy That! 1954 Hudson Hornet

This one comes from the good folks at Motorcar Portfolio in Canton, Ohio. You can check it out here: https://motorcarportfolio.com/product.php?id=12432

Who doesn’t love a 1954 Hudson Hornet Special? “This car has the 308 ci. 160 hp flat head six with manual transmission and overdrive,” according to the website listing. “This low-mile car has nice chrome and new wide white wall tires. The color is Hudson’s two tone Light Gray and dark blue Green. With a gray cloth interior. Paint has a wonderful patina what only comes once on original cars. Low 47,877 miles.”

The last line is the clincher for us. This baby is really original and has very low miles. It’s clearly been babied for most of its life. We’d need to find out if it’s got any issues of skeletons in any closets, but if this Hudson is really as nice as it appears, the $21,995 asking price isn’t out of line, and you’d never have a problem unloading it if you needed to sell.

Who wants to show up in ’54 Hudson Hornet at the next Dairy Queen cruise-in night? WE DO!