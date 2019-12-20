Reader photo: 1908 Maxwell

The immediate question that needs to be asked about this July 14, 1909, photo taken in Elgin, Ill.: How long will those awesome hats stay on those ladies’ heads once this fabulous open touring gets rolling down the road? We’re not expecting that windshield to keep those lids in place, but the gals look great while the car is sitting still. We’re guessing the beautiful buggy is a circa-1908 Maxwell, judging by the shape of the radiator and the brass lamps.

