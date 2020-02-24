Reader Photo: 1928 Auburn

If you were going to be handcuffed to one car for a year in 1928, a new Auburn sedan wasn’t a bad place to be. Endurance driver “Dare Devil Warner” started from Bright Bumper Sales Co. of Los Angeles in May 1928 and planned to visit “every city in the United States” during his year-long adventure, all the while in sealed handcuffs. The Auburn appears specially outfitted with a box on the running board, three non-standard headlamps, an unknown apparatus in place of the front bumper and optional Smith steel wheels.