Corvettes at Carlisle celebrates America 250, Corvette milestones, Team Chevrolet, and more

CARLISLE, PA – For more than four decades, Corvettes at Carlisle has served as an annual reunion for Corvette enthusiasts from around the world. From August 27-29, 2026, the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds will once again become home to America's Sports Car as thousands of owners, collectors, restorers, vendors, and fans gather for what has become the largest all-Corvette event in the world.

Corvettes at Carlisle welcomes more than 4,000 Corvettes including over 3,000 displayed on the Fun Field. The weekend combines world-class vehicle displays, seminars, special guests, shopping opportunities, wheels in motion track activities, and unmatched camaraderie into one unforgettable automotive experience.

While every Corvettes at Carlisle offers something unique, the 2026 iteration carries added significance as enthusiasts celebrate America's 250th Anniversary through a collection of displays and historical milestones that showcase not only the evolution of the Corvette, but also the spirit of the nation it represents.

Red, white, blue and Corvette! Courtesy of Carlisle Events

One of the weekend's signature attractions returns on Friday, August 28, as more than 200 red, white, and blue Corvettes assemble to create the popular Corvette American Flag display. Designed in celebration of America 250, the breathtaking showcase has become one of the event's most photographed moments, symbolizing both American pride and the enduring legacy of Chevrolet's iconic sports car.

The patriotic theme continues with a special 50 Years of the 1976 Corvette display. Introduced during the nation's Bicentennial celebration, the 1976 Corvette remains one of the defining models of the C3 generation and perfectly represents an era when America's Sports Car celebrated alongside the country itself. Owners and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to relive that historic period while showcasing one of the most recognizable Corvettes ever produced.

Wes Wong Courtesy of Carlisle Events

Corvettes at Carlisle will also pause to remember an important chapter in American history as part of the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The event welcomes Wes Wong, a lifelong Corvette enthusiast and one of the first first-responders on scene at Ground Zero. Wong served as the FBI's on-scene commander for a period of time during the rescue and recovery efforts following the attacks, and his personal account offers a moving reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and resilience displayed during one of the nation's most challenging days.

Beyond its patriotic showcases, Corvettes at Carlisle continues to offer attractions that have made it a bucket-list event for Corvette enthusiasts. The 25th Anniversary of the NCRS Gallery highlights historically significant Corvettes restored to the highest standards, while the NCCC Judged Showfield recognizes some of the nation's finest Corvettes. Chip's Choice returns in 2026 with a special Family Legacy Corvettes display, celebrating cars that have been passed from one generation to the next and the families who have built lasting memories around them.

Also returning is the ever-popular crew known as Team Chevrolet. They’ll be back and bring Corvette engineers, designers, and product specialists directly to the Corvettes at Carlisle enthusiasts. Whether hosting vehicle walk-arounds, participating in seminars, signing autographs, or answering questions one-on-one, they always offer guests a rare opportunity to meet the people responsible for designing, engineering, and advancing today's Corvette lineup.

No Corvettes at Carlisle would be complete without activities that keep the excitement rolling from start to finish. Attendees can test their driving skills during the Lingenfelter Performance King of the X Autocross competition, the Rolling Exhaust contest, plus the Aerolarri Wheels People’s Choice Best in Show contest and ALL NEW, the Mr. Corvette Contest, supported by Appalachian Running Company in Carlisle. Finally, wrap up the event with Saturday evening's Downtown Carlisle Corvette Parade, Park, and Party. With this parade, hundreds of Corvettes cruise into historic downtown Carlisle for one of the community's most anticipated traditions.

Looking at the cars isn’t the only thing for Corvette lovers at Carlisle. Not far from the Fun Field is the expansive automotive flea market. This area is filled with original and after-market parts, memorabilia, collectibles, and accessories, while the car corral offers the opportunity to buy or sell their dream Corvette. Vendors from across the country will once again line the Midway, bringing the latest products and services designed specifically for Corvette owners.

Whether it’s to show, shop, spectate, or do all three, Corvettes at Carlisle 2026 is the ultimate one-stop destination for Corvette lovers. Spectator admission starts at just $20, and kids 12 and under are admitted for free. Student and military discounts are available at the gate with valid ID and discounted spectator admission tickets are available online now through the event. In addition, online Fun Field registration is available through Monday, August 24, with in-person registration starting August 26. For complete event details, visit CarlisleEvents.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.