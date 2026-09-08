Corvettes at Carlisle community raises $35,000+ for CMAF Scholarship

Courtesy of Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation

Carlisle, PA – The memory and legacy of late Carlisle Events co-founder Chip Miller were front and center Friday, August 28, as the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) hosted a special dinner and fundraising event during Corvettes at Carlisle. This annual event brings friends of the Miller family together with Corvette enthusiasts to remember his legacy and contribution to the hobby, while helping raise money for Amyloidosis research, awareness, and support.

Held at the Carlisle PA Expo Center at the mid-point of the largest Corvettes at Carlisle car show ever held, a packed house of generous attendees helped raise more than $35,000 by way of donations, auctioned items, and door prizes. Beyond that, the evening also provided an opportunity to support the third annual Chip Miller Memorial Scholarship, with nearly $5,000 raised to launch the next offering for those seeking a career in the automotive hobby. Established in Chip's memory with the first awards given in 2024, the scholarship program continues his legacy by helping provide educational opportunities for deserving students.

Another highlight of the weekend was the raffle of a 2026 Corvette 2LT, with proceeds benefiting the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation, Lancaster County Corvette Club, and Claire House. The winning number was determined by the Pennsylvania Lottery's Pick 3 drawing on Saturday, August 29 at 7 PM. The winning number of 810 matched the ticket purchased by Betty Luke, making her the lucky winner of the Corvette. Her buy-in, as well as those of 999 others, meant the CMAF and Claire House would also graciously benefit, all while Betty gets a brand new Corvette for $150 (plus taxes).

Beyond the Friday evening dinner, the CMAF once again maintained a presence throughout Corvettes at Carlisle. This included a mid-day engine rev on Saturday in memory of not only Chip, but those within the Corvette family lost over the past year. In addition, there was a dedicated table where showgoers could purchase CMAF merchandise, make a general donation, learn more about amyloidosis and the foundation's mission, and enter the annual Corvette Contest for a 2026 Corvette ZR1 (deadline to enter is September 27).

The fundraising efforts throughout Corvettes at Carlisle are another example of the tremendous generosity of the Corvette community and the lasting impact of Chip Miller's legacy. The CMAF continues to work toward raising awareness of amyloidosis, supporting research and helping those affected by the disease.

The next big CMAF get-together will be in 2027 when the Carlisle GM Nationals car show (June 25-26, 2027) comes to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds. There, Corvettes for Chip populates a section of the Showfield. After that, Corvettes at Carlisle (August 26-28, 2027) brings everyone together again for another great celebration of Chip and his legacy. For more information about the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation and to enter the 2026 ZR1 Corvette Contest, visit ChipMiller.org.

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