Des Moines Concours weekend returns September 12-13

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Concours d’Elegance returns Sept. 12–13, 2026, for a weekend celebrating automotive art, design, history and community while supporting two important causes across Iowa.

Presented by the Iowa Automotive Heritage Foundation, the weekend begins Saturday evening with the Des Moines Concours Annual Gala Dinner at the Krause Gateway Center and continues Sunday with the free Des Moines Concours d’Elegance surrounding the internationally recognized John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines.

From rare Porsches and an automotive design legend at Saturday’s Gala to a century of Pontiac history and real-life vehicles that inspired characters from Pixar’s Cars movies on Sunday, this year’s weekend offers something for automotive enthusiasts and families alike.

An Unforgettable Evening at Krause Gateway Center

Concours Weekend begins Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. with the Des Moines Concours Annual Gala Dinner at the Krause Gateway Center.

This year’s Gala will feature a special display of rare Porsches and renowned automotive designer Kip Wasenko as the evening’s special guest speaker.

During an extraordinary 40-year career with General Motors, Wasenko held design leadership roles with Saturn, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Cadillac, as well as GM’s Performance Division and Specialty Vehicles. He is perhaps best known for designing the award-winning Cadillac EVOQ concept and helping launch Cadillac’s influential Art & Science design direction.

Guests will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an open beer and wine bar, and dinner by Allora featuring beef tenderloin and salmon fillet. Silent and live auctions featuring high-value items will round out the evening.

Tickets are $250 per person or $1,800 for a table of eight. Gala proceeds support Children’s Cancer Connection and the Des Moines Concours Automotive Heritage Grant.

Tickets and additional information are available at desmoinesconcours.com/gala.

Courtesy of Brent Isenberger Photography

A Sunday Celebration in the Heart of Des Moines

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Des Moines Concours d’Elegance takes over the streets surrounding the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free public event brings together an extraordinary collection of vintage, classic, exotic, motorcycle and special-interest vehicles selected for their authenticity, condition, rarity, design, engineering, innovation and historical significance.

Visitors can stroll through automotive history while meeting vehicle owners, learning the stories behind the automobiles and experiencing the evolution of automotive art and design.

This year’s featured classes include Antiques, Early Collectibles, Atomic Age Collectibles, Space Age Collectibles, Preservation, Exotics, American Muscle and Motorcycles.

Celebrating 100 Years of Pontiac

One of this year’s special classes will commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Pontiac, featuring automobiles produced by the Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors between 1926 and 2010.

For generations of drivers, Pontiac represented bold styling and performance. The special class will offer visitors a look at the marque’s evolution across nearly a century, from its early years and recognizable Silver Streak styling to legendary performance vehicles including the GTO, Firebird and Trans Am.

The display offers longtime Pontiac enthusiasts a chance to revisit an iconic American automotive brand while introducing a new generation to its history and influence.

Ka-Chow! Family Fun Comes to the Concours

Young automotive fans will have something special to look forward to as well.

A featured class celebrating Cars of Pixar’s Cars movies will bring together real-life automobiles that inspired the beloved characters from the animated films. The display offers families a fun connection between the vehicles kids recognize on screen and the automotive history and design that inspired them.

Beyond the automobiles, Sunday’s event will offer family-friendly activities, interactive displays, food and more throughout the day, making the Concours an easy—and free—Sunday outing for all ages.

Driven by a Greater Purpose

At the heart of Concours Weekend is a commitment to giving back.

The Des Moines Concours continues its longtime support of Children’s Cancer Connection, which connects Iowa families affected by childhood cancer through opportunities that encourage relationships and strengthen community.

The organization provides programs and resources for children with cancer, siblings and parents at no cost to participating families.

The weekend also supports the Des Moines Concours Automotive Heritage Grant, furthering the Foundation’s commitment to preserving automotive heritage and investing in the future of Iowa’s automotive community.

Make Plans for Concours Weekend

Des Moines Concours Annual Gala Dinner

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

5:30 p.m.

Krause Gateway Center

Des Moines, Iowa

$250 per person | $1,800 per table of eight

Des Moines Concours d’Elegance

Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Downtown Des Moines

Free and open to the public

For Gala tickets, Sunday’s event information and additional details, visit desmoinesconcours.com

ABOUT DES MOINES CONCOURS - The Des Moines Concours d’Elegance is a premier automotive exhibition held each September on the weekend after Labor Day in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. It is a community event, open to the public at no charge, and presents an extraordinary display of vintage and classic motor vehicles, selected to celebrate the fine art, design evolution and amazing innovations of motor vehicles through the years, as well as the talented designers and engineers that created them. Proceeds from the Des Moines Concours benefit Children's Cancer Connection and the Des Moines Concours Automotive Heritage Grant.

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