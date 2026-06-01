What’s new at Dezerland Park this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for new things to do this summer all under one roof — while beating the Florida heat or afternoon rain showers? Dezerland Park Orlando is rolling out new attractions, dining, shopping and exhibits just in time for summer

From immersive new gaming experiences and upgraded menus at Orlando’s only James Bond-themed restaurant to collectible shopping and a nostalgic new exhibit inside the Orlando Auto Museum, Dezerland Park is continuing to add new things to do across its massive indoor entertainment complex.

New additions include a VR escape room attraction, upgraded offerings at 007 Kitchen & Bar, new retail concepts Geeks United and Trend Twist Toys, and “Dezer’s First Love,” a nostalgic new Orlando Auto Museum exhibit.

“This summer is all about giving guests even more reasons to spend the day exploring Dezerland Park,” said Todd Larkin, Director of Marketing at Dezerland Park. “Whether you’re coming for the attractions, food, shopping or the Orlando Auto Museum, there is always something new to discover here.”

Dezer’s First Love Courtesy of Dezerland Park

One of the most unique additions is “Dezer’s First Love,” a new exhibit inside the Orlando Auto Museum showcasing multiple 1949 Plymouth models — the very make and model that first sparked Michael Dezer’s lifelong passion for collecting automobiles.

The exhibit highlights the nostalgia that comes with a person’s first car and how the 1949 Plymouth helped spark what would become one of the world’s most recognized private car collections.

Dezerland Park now has a new VR escape room experience Courtesy of Dezerland Park

Adding to the summer expansion is a new VR escape room experience, Exit Reality Escape Rooms: a VR Experience. Guests will work together through virtual missions, puzzles and interactive challenges in fully digital worlds.

Home to more than 12 attractions and one of the largest privately owned vehicle collections in the world, Dezerland Park continues expanding its lineup of entertainment, dining and retail experiences.

For more information, visit DezerlandPark.com.

About Dezerland Park

Dezerland Park Orlando is Florida’s largest indoor attraction, featuring more than 850,000 square feet of family entertainment, dining and event space. Home to the Orlando Auto Museum and more than 12 attractions, the property offers year-round experiences for guests of all ages, along with free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com.

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