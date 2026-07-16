Ferrari Daytona SP3 and the first Pagani Huayra Roadster to leave the factory with a manual lead Driver’s Philosophy Collection at Monterey

Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

BLENHEIM, Ontario - RM presents The Driver's Philosophy Collection, an extraordinary private offering of modern hypercars and more led by the Ferrari Daytona SP3, Bugatti Mistral, Pagani Huayra Roadster "Executor," Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, McLaren P1 GT by Lanzante, and an exceptional roster of the world's most sought-after performance automobiles.

More than simply a collection of extraordinary machines, The Driver's Philosophy Collection represents the defining philosophies of the world's greatest performance manufacturers. Ferrari pursued racing pedigree through naturally aspirated perfection. Bugatti reimagined the limits of speed and engineering. Pagani elevated the automobile into functional sculpture. Aston Martin blurred the line between Formula 1 and the road, while McLaren continued a legacy forged at Le Mans through relentless innovation. Together, these automobiles tell the story of an era in which engineering ambition, craftsmanship, and uncompromising performance reached unprecedented heights.

United by rarity, technical achievement, and a singular commitment to the driving experience, the collection stands as a remarkable celebration of the modern hypercar—bringing together landmark automobiles that have redefined what is possible both on the road and on the track.

“This collection brings together some of the most desirable modern hypercars and supercars ever created, but what makes it especially compelling is the clear vision behind it,” said Gord Duff, President of RM Sotheby’s. “These cars represent a kind of space race among the world’s greatest marques, each pushing to create something with virtually no limits. They became a playground for engineers and designers, and the results are nothing short of mind-bending. They are also exactly the kind of cars today’s market is looking for, and we cannot wait to present them in Monterey and see them move into the next great collections and garages.”

The Driver’s Philosophy Collection features 17 lots, with highlights including:

2023 Ferrari Daytona SP3 - Named in tribute to Ferrari's legendary 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, the Daytona SP3 is the third model in the marque's exclusive Icona Series, pairing dramatic 1960s-inspired styling with an 829-horsepower naturally aspirated V-12. This Atelier-configured, two-owner example is finished in Giallo Triplo Strato with Nero racing stripes, has covered just 227 miles at the time of cataloguing, and represents one of the most coveted modern Ferraris ever produced.

2025 Bugatti Mistral - The final roadgoing Bugatti powered by the marque's legendary quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, the Mistral is limited to just 99 examples worldwide and holds the title as the world's fastest production roadster with a recorded top speed of 282.05 mph. This single-owner example is finished in Italian Red over Nocturne, has covered just 321 miles at the time of cataloguing, and is equipped with approximately $325,000 in factory options, representing the ultimate farewell to Bugatti's iconic W-16 era.

2024 Pagani Huayra Roadster ‘Executor’ - A true one-of-one, the "Executor" is the only Pagani Huayra Roadster ever equipped with a seven-speed Xtrac manual gearbox, pairing its bespoke transmission with an 846-horsepower twin-turbocharged AMG V-12. Commissioned through O'Gara Coach and finished in blue-tinted exposed carbon fiber over a Black Mamba and Indaco Blu leather interior, this extraordinary roadster has covered just 53 miles at the time of cataloguing and stands among the rarest and most significant Paganis ever built.

2024 Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider - Developed in partnership with Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies, the Valkyrie Spider is among the closest experiences to a Formula 1 car ever offered for the road, pairing a 1,140-horsepower hybrid-assisted Cosworth V-12 with revolutionary aerodynamics. One of just 85 examples produced, this single-owner Spider is extensively optioned with approximately £255,000 in factory extras, has covered just 85 miles at the time of cataloguing, and represents one of the most technologically advanced hypercars ever built.

2014 McLaren P1 GT by Lanzante - Inspired by the legendary McLaren F1 GT "Longtail" and built by the very team behind McLaren's 1995 overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the P1 GT by Lanzante transforms the track-only P1 GTR into an ultra-exclusive road-legal hypercar. One of only a handful produced and numbered 03 by Lanzante, it combines a 986-horsepower hybrid powertrain with bespoke Longtail-inspired bodywork and has covered just 5,484 miles at the time of cataloguing, making it one of the rarest and most desirable McLarens ever built.

The collection also includes:

● 2025 McLaren Solus GT

● 2019 Bugatti Chiron Sport

● 2020 McLaren Senna GTR

● 2021 McLaren Elva

● 2022 McLaren 765LT Spider

● 2023 McLaren Artura GT4

● 2023 McLaren Artura GT4 (second example)

● 2020 Ligier JS P320

● 2024 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

● 1972 Porsche 911 European RS

● 2010 Porsche Cayman S

● 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 Delivery Van

To view the entire collection, click here.

The Monterey Auction

August 13-15, 2026

Monterey Conference Center

1 Portola Plaza

Monterey, CA 93940

https://rmsothebys.com/auctions/mo26/

About RM Sotheby’s - RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 45 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live, online, and Sealed) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for five of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.