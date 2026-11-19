Courtesy of Coulson Autosports

LOS ANGELES, California - Exactly one year ago, Coulson Aviation announced its Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest at the 2025 LA Auto Show in association with automotive design legend and TV star Chip Foose . On November 19th, 2026 at the 2026 LA Auto Show , the team presented Ben Johnson with his fully restored 1955 Chevrolet Delray.

Residents affected by the fires that swept across Southern California in 2025 were invited to submit their vehicle to be considered for the Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest. Together with a public voting opportunity, it was the gut-wrenching photos and heart-wrenching story Ben Johnson shared that led to his selection by the judges.

“From the air, our crews witness the devastation these wildfires leave behind,” explained Britton Coulson, President & COO, Coulson Aviation (USA) –the world’s largest aerial firefighting company. “Our commitment to those communities continues long after the flames are out. And when we heard what Ben’s Delray meant to him and his family through his contest submission, we wanted to help restore that part of their lives. Thanks to Chip Foose, our Coulson Autosports team, and the generous partners, we’re proud to present Ben and his family with a car that will enable them to make new memories for years to come.”

The fires in Southern California in 2025 claimed this poor Chevy! Courtesy of Coulson Autosports

BEN JOHNSON

Ben Johnson from Altadena, CA was just 16 when he purchased his Orbit Orange ’55 Delray. As his first car, it was more than just a vehicle; it became a piece of family history. From dating in high school to cruising out to Bob’s Big Boy for Friday night gatherings, the Chevy was a constant companion. More memories were created with his wife and children, demanding the car remained with them when he bought his first home in Altadena 16 years ago.

Like so many of his neighbors and thousands of people across the region, Ben had to make swift decisions when the devastating wildfires threatened their home. Unable to evacuate the Delray to safety, Ben later discovered the charred remnants of his beloved classic, taking countless memories with it.

The Coulson Aviation Wildfire Vehicle Restoration Contest was designed to specifically help families like Ben’s, offering a morsel of hope to survivors who lost so much. As the world’s largest provider of firefighting aircraft, its crews had witnessed the devastation on the ground as they battled it from the air. It was in the aftermath of that struggle when Britt Coulson reached out to automotive legend Chip Foose with his plan to revive a vehicle that would otherwise have been lost forever.

Chip Foose's vision for the 1955 Chevrolet Delray Courtesy of Coulson Autosports

THE RESTORATION

After it was announced Ben had won the contest earlier this year, he was invited to visit Chip Foose where the pair shared ideas about the Delray’s restoration. Foose then created a rendering to guide the Coulson Autosports team throughout the rebuild process.

In the rendering, Chip had suggested a slightly darker shade of yellow paint and a contrasting white roof. They also devised a multi-color stitched leather interior and chose to fit a modern Chevrolet LS3 V8 engine and ZF automatic transmission to ensure the car would be an effortless cruiser. Chip created the perfect stance with lowered suspension and then took inspiration from the Boyd Coddington wheels Ben’s car had used. These were a design Foose had originally created decades before while working with Boyd, but he decided to update the design for a set of custom wheels specifically for the project.

Custom wheels were in store for the project. Courtesy of Coulson Autosports

During their initial meeting, Ben delivered a number of remnants of the destroyed vehicle, which Coulson Autosport attempted to incorporate into the project. However, the almost complete destruction of the Delray in the fire meant Coulson made the difficult decision to purchase another 1955 Delray and fully restore it to a specification Ben had only previously dreamed about.

Under the guidance of Chip, Coulson Autosports stripped the replacement vehicle to bare metal, repairing all damage and rust. They boxed the rear frame and repositioned the leaf spring suspension to significantly improve the ride and handling.

Courtesy of Coulson Autosports

An updated drivetrain consists of a BluePrint Engines (LS3 V8 engine, ZF transmission) Courtesy of Coulson Autosports

Once the car was painted, reassembly could begin using as many original parts as possible while incorporating new pieces wherever needed. The team rewired the entire car to ensure everything would work reliably, and rechromed all the trim pieces for a factory-fresh look.

The build came together thanks to the support of a number of generous partners, who wanted to support the effort of returning the Delray to Ben. They included the following companies:

Summit Racing (assorted parts)

BluePrint Engines (LS3 V8 engine, ZF transmission)

Magnaflow (exhaust)

Quick Performance (differential parts)

CPP (engine mounts, suspension, brakes)

BFGoodrich (tires)

TMI (upholstery)

Apex Leather (interior)

Redline Gauges (dashboard instruments)

Kicker (audio system)

Dynamat (sound damping)

THE REVEAL

Having promised Ben his car would be returned one year later at the 2026 LA Auto Show, Coulson Autosports, Chip Foose and all the participants burnt the midnight oil to ensure the car was ready for the big day. On Media Day, November 19th at the 2026 LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Ben Johnson saw the car for the very first time.

Chip Foose, Wayne Coulson, Britt Coulson, and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone presented Ben and his family with the keys to his Delray.

Although Ben is undoubtedly eager to cruise to Bob’s Big Boy again, he’ll have to wait a little longer. His ’55 Delray will remain on display in the South Atrium for the duration of the 2026 LA Auto Show from November 20-29 for visitors to enjoy.

Anybody wishing to follow the restoration of Ben’s Delray can view the five-part RISE Program video series on the Chip Foose YouTube Channel , culminating with the final episode being filmed during the presentation at the LA Auto Show.

ABOUT COULSON AVIATION

Coulson Aviation USA Inc., part of the Coulson Group, is the world’s largest aerial firefighting company and a global leader in aviation innovation. Coulson operates a diverse fleet of fixed and rotary wing aircraft supporting wildfire suppression, emergency response, and disaster recovery efforts across North America, South America, Australia, and beyond. Coulson Aviation

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