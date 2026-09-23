The show that started it all: Fall Carlisle, returns to the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

Carlisle, PA - If you enjoy the thrill of finding something you weren’t expecting, Fall Carlisle is the place to be September 30-October 4. That’s the when, but the where…the massive Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, welcomes not only vendors from across the country, but tens of thousands of guests from around the world. Together, they power an event that’s equal parts automotive treasure hunt and social gathering. This is five days of buying, selling, browsing and enjoying the hobby.

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

At the heart of the experience is the automotive flea market, where 8,100 vendor spaces create endless opportunities to search for that missing part, track down a hard-to-find collectible, find tools and garage items, or simply wander the grounds to see what turns up. When meandering at Fall Carlisle, you never quite know what you’ll discover from one vendor space to another. In fact, the experience goes beyond car parts. There’s Shop Art, Anymotive vending, goodies for the kids and more. There really is something for everyone!

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

For those looking to add a vehicle to the garage, the car corral provides another avenue to shop. Hundreds of vehicles are offered for sale by their owners, ranging from project vehicles and affordable drivers to restored classics and everything in between. Add in the vehicles being offered through Carlisle Auctions and Fall Carlisle creates an impressive concentration of cars for sale throughout the week.

Then there’s the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, taking place October 1-2 at the Carlisle Expo Center. More than 400 collector vehicles are expected to cross the block, offering bidders the opportunity to compete for everything from well-preserved classics and customs to unique automotive history. Auction preview begins September 30 at 8 AM, with bidding starting at 10 AM Thursday and Friday.

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

The 2026 auction lineup includes several opportunities to watch for, including All Truck Hour on Thursday, October 1, and a 1950 & Older-themed hour Friday, October 2, at approximately 3 PM. Charity consignments will also be part of the auction, adding an opportunity to combine the excitement of buying a collector vehicle with supporting worthwhile causes. Beyond that, The 1965 red, white, and blue Corvette from Austin Powers 2, the Spy Who Shagged Me will cross the block at approximately 4 PM on Friday the 2nd. With in-person, phone and online bidding available, participating is easier than ever.

Cars aren’t just for sale, they are on display too. Within Building T of the fairgrounds, a gallery of show cars will serve as the backdrop for vendors who are set up indoors. Cars come by way of the AACA Museum, Inc. and friends of the museum. This is a can’t miss display of some of the best rides spanning the history of automotive production.

Of course, Fall Carlisle is about more than simply buying something. It’s about spending time in the hobby—walking the rows, talking with other enthusiasts, comparing notes, discovering something unexpected and maybe heading home with a part, vehicle or piece of automotive memorabilia you didn’t know you needed when you arrived.

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

Five days, thousands of automotive treasures to find, hundreds of vehicles to peruse; all are part of one great Carlisle automotive tradition. Download the FREE Carlisle Events App to know before you go. The app includes vendor locations, product listings, a map of the grounds, parking details, and more. Gates open at 7 AM daily for Fall Carlisle 2026. Get involved by calling 717-243-7855 or visiting CarlisleEvents.com. For Carlisle Auctions information, bidder registration and consignments, call 717-960-6400 or visit CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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