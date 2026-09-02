Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction to see past, present & future classics crossing the block

CARLISLE, PA – The upcoming Fall Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event, September 30-October 4 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds is about to get even more exciting as the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction returns October 1-2 to the neighboring Carlisle PA Expo Center. With 400+ consignments expected to cross the block, the two-day auction delivers an impressive mix of collector cars, trucks and specialty vehicles spanning generations of the hobby.

Auction action begins at 10 AM Thursday and Friday, with preview hours beginning at 8 AM Wednesday, September 30 and continuing each auction morning. Bidders can participate in person, online or by phone, making it easy to join the action from wherever they are.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

2009 Roush P-51B Mustang Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

Among the many highlights are several premium consignments that have already generated attention in the weeks leading up to Fall auction, including a 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, a 1967 Corvette, and a 2009 Roush P-51B Mustang. From highly desirable classics and muscle cars to exceptional trucks and unique specialty vehicles, the lineup offers plenty for serious collectors while maintaining the variety that makes Carlisle Auctions so much fun.

1970 Plymouth Superbird Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

1967 Corvette Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

Adding to the excitement are the auction's popular themed hours. Thursday features the All-Truck Hour, giving truck enthusiasts a concentrated selection of vintage and collectible trucks to bid on and buy. Friday follows with a 1950-and-Older theme, highlighting vehicles from the earliest eras of the collector car hobby. Both themed hours are planned for approximately 3 PM.

The auction also continues Carlisle Auctions' popular “Free Unless Sold” guarantee on eligible collector vehicles 25 years and older. Under the program, if an eligible consignment does not sell, registration fees are refunded to the consignor, subject to applicable exceptions.

Beyond the great consignments, Carlisle Auctions works to make your experience as turn-key as possible! It doesn't matter if you're consigning a vehicle for auction, celebrating a successful sale, or bringing home your newest purchase, consider SYCN Auto Logistics to make moving your vehicle easier than ever. In fact their services extend well beyond auction weekend, so much so that their service should be thought one whenever and wherever you’re moving your prized ride.

Admission to the auction includes reciprocating admission to Fall Carlisle. That means auction guests can combine the excitement of live bidding with thousands of automotive parts, collectibles, memorabilia and vehicles spread throughout the neighboring Fall Carlisle event.

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction is open to the public, making it a great destination with vehicles for all enthusiasts. For complete auction information, current consignments, bidder registration, SYCN Auto Logistics info, and additional details, visit CarlisleAuctions.com.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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