Carlisle Auctions upcoming Fall Collector Car Auction Community Cares and Fund the Firehouse set to benefit with donations and vehicle sales

Courtesy of Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – Carlisle Auctions and its team love to give back, helping those who help others, and as part of the upcoming Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, that focus remains true with two great causes set to benefit from the generosity of the automotive community. The upcoming fall auction takes place October 1-2 at the Carlisle PA Expo Center and starts at 10 AM each day. The auction, with 400+ anticipated consignments, welcomes past, present and future classics, themed hours, plus select charity sales too. They may not be the highest-dollar sales of the auction, but their impact will reach far beyond the auction block, with proceeds benefiting two great causes: Community Cares and Fund the Firehouse.

First, Community Cares will benefit from the sale of a 2007 Lincoln MKX AWD. Finished in black with a gray leather interior, the well-equipped MKX features a 3.5-liter V-6 engine, six-speed automatic transmission, intelligent all-wheel drive, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, navigation, power liftgate, chrome wheels and more. The vehicle currently carries a Pennsylvania inspection and runs, drives and shifts beautifully. The Lincoln will be sold as-is, providing an opportunity to purchase a nicely optioned SUV while directly supporting Community Cares.

Community Cares is a nonprofit organization in Cumberland County, PA, dedicated to serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The organization provides emergency shelter from November through March, a daytime resource center, housing-focused case management and street outreach to help residents achieve housing stability and independence.

Beyond the Lincoln, Carlisle Auctions proudly offers a 2008 Mazda 3, which will sell and directly benefit Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services in Carlisle, PA. This Mazda is finished in black with a black interior, is powered by a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed automatic transmission. Cruise in style with power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control and an AM/FM stereo with CD player. This ride is sold as is! Your winning bid can turn a vehicle donation into meaningful support for those who answer the call when their community needs them most.

Speaking of Fund the Firehouse, this program began in the Spring of 2025 and spanning three auctions to date, has raised over $65,000 for local and regionally local first responder organizations. Carlisle Auctions’ goal by the conclusion of the 2026 Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction is to top the $100,000 mark! With consignments still coming in, there’s still time to earmark one for Fund the Firehouse along with a local first responder organization to directly support for this great program. These dollars provide support for critical elements of daily operations, including essential gear, equipment, training, resources, etc.

To learn more about Carlisle Auctions and its community-focused programs, visit CarlisleAuctions.com/community. There, a complete rundown of Fund the Firehouse, Community Cares and more is available, with details on how a vehicle donation can be made, where those sales dollars go and who they benefit. Give to those who give back in ways that support others. In a matter of three minutes on the block, a simple donation can make a world of difference to someone, somewhere. Call 717-960-6400 today to get involved with the 2026 Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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