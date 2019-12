Visitors to the 1954 auto show in Rochester, N.Y., had plenty of gorgeous iron to admire with rows of new coupes, convertibles, hardtops and sedans vying for everybody’s attention. If we had to pick one, it would be hard to pass up the two-tone Oldsmobile 98 Starfire convertible in the middle right! Thanks to Rick Bradley, of Canandaigua, N.Y., for sharing this time warp photo.

