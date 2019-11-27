Reader Wheels: 1961 Rambler American

Old Cars contributor Bill McCleery had his 1961 Rambler American sedan out in the snow recently to take some photos. McCleery’s pristine Rambler has just 17,000-plus miles. The tan-colored sedan was purchased originally by an elderly female school teacher in Muncie, Ind., and has clearly spent most of its life being lightly driven and resting in storage. The American was a compact car ahead of its time, with a new design for 1961. The cars featured welded, single-unit construction, deep-dip rustproofing and a ceramic armored muffler and tailpipe guaranteed for life. Styling features included a new trapezoidal grille insert made of perforated aluminum lattice work. The hood had a stand-up ‘R’ ornament.