We’re not sure which has been resting on this site longer, the barn or the cars. Old Cars reader Tinker Mosser, of Wells, Minn., spotted the aging relics a few miles from his home alongside a rural gravel road. “A farm existed here with several buildings, a house and large grove for as long as I’ve been alive and longer,” says Mosser. “A couple buildings burned down about 15-20 years ago. Lightning or arson I was told. This one shed is all that remains, and two burned-up Buicks.”