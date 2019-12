We’re pretty sure that’s a Giant Sequoia tree appearing in this 1915 photo — used in a postcard called “Fallen Monach” by Beautyway. We’re not so sure about the make of the big right-hand-drive touring parked next to the massive fallen tree. It appears to have some aftermarket or replacement headlamp assemblies, which make identifying the car even more challenging. If you have a guess, email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com.