Reader Photo: 1913 Winton

Arnold Berns shares this photo of a 1909 Winton that had the distinction of being “the very first car in Sarasota, Fla.,” according to Berns. “In 1909, Dr. Wilson brought the very first car, which he drove from Tampa to Sarasota.

This was done in the remarkable time of nine hours, when there were practically no roads between the two cities. Sarasota was more of a settlement than a true city.”

If you have a cool old photo to share, email oldcars@aimmedia.com or mail it or a high-quality reproduction to Old Cars at 5225 Joerns Dr. Suite 2, Stevens Point, WI 54481.