Reader Photo: 1921 Cadillac

Two finely dressed gentlemen had their picture taken with a fine automobile back in 1921 — a new Cadillac Suburban. The photo was taken on Green Street in Pasadena, Calif. This beautiful machine would have carried a whopping base price of $5,190 in 1921 — or about $73,700 these days.

