Reader Photo: 1929 Hudson sedan

Coy Thomas submitted this great old photo of a boy and quite a machine. The youngster is squeezed between the bumper and grille of a 1929 Hudson four-door sedan. Under the ample hood is an inline six-cylinder power plant producing 92 hp. The wood-spoke wheels were standard, but five wire-spoked wheels were optional. Two Hudson lines were available in 1929 — the Model R with a 122.5-inch wheelbase, and the Model L, with a 139-inch wheelbase.

