Reginald Sisson is looking pretty proud of his swanky 1930 Packard convertible coupe in this photo taken during 1938 in Washington, D.C. The photo was submitted by his son, Richard Sisson, of Oakland, Tenn.

If you have a cool old photo to share, email oldcars@aimmedia.com or send us a note to Old Cars at 5225 Joerns Dr. Suite 2, Stevens Point, WI 54481.