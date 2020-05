Don Dinges shares this image of the first fire truck purchased by the town of Sublette, Ill. “The truck was a 1932 Chevrolet chassis and the fire equipment was built by the local firemen,” he says. “The water compartment is actually a gas tank from an old horse-drawn gasoline wagon. The truck is still owned by the department and looks great.”

