“Here is a photo of me on the right with my dad [Chester] and brother [Robert],” writes Old Cars reader Jim Van Voorhis. The trio is sitting on the bumper of a 1933 Ford three-window coupe. The photo was taken on a warm, sunny day in the San Fernando Valley. “It was our family car — Mom and Dad in the front, us kids in the rumble seat, rain or shine.” The car was light brown with black fenders and cream wheels and was brand new when the photo was taken.