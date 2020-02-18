Reader Photo: 1935 Ford roadster

About 10 years ago, Old Cars reader Robert Larkin Brooks discovered that his cousin was none other than E.T. Bob Gregorie, the famous Ford designer. Brooks submitted this photo of Gregorie with a unique 1935 Ford-based roadster that he designed for Edsel Ford, the third such sporty Ford-based car the two teamed up to create during the 1930s. This car was apparently designed to test the feasibility of building a sporty Ford-based car with a coachbuilt body. That did happen, the result being the 1936-’39 Jensen Ford. Edsel was said to have gifted this Ford to Gregorie, but it’s since disappeared.