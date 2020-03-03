Reader Photo: 1957, 1955, 1952 Fords

“[In] summer, 1958, those Burtman boys of Olney and Blanche Burtman lined up their Fords on the yard of their farm northwest of Wildrose, N.D.,” writes Jerald Bertuman, of Berthold, N.D., “Jim, 23, with his ’57 Fairlane 500 Victoria; Don, 21, and his ’55 Customline sedan which he still has; David, 19, and his ’57 Fairlane 500 town sedan; and Jerald, 16, with his ’52 Sunliner. We each had a horse at one time, but those Fords were more popular.”

If you’d got a cool old photo, we want to see it! Email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com and we’ll share it with all our readers!