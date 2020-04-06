Reader Photo: Mystery Car

The car appears to be a Ford Model T. If you can verify its identity, write to Old Cars or email oldcars@aimmedia.com.

“My dad, Russ Strait, is in the center here with a couple of his pals,” says Lester Strait, of Southlake, Texas. “I suspect this was taken in the 1930s before my dad enlisted in the Navy. My dad was a farm boy at the time living south of Perry, Iowa. I’ll bet the car belonged to the fellow on the left.He has the cleanest shoes.”

