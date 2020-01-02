Reader Photo: New Jersey mystery car

Leigh Hopper, of Montvale, N.J., shared this photo a while back of a happy gal behind the wheel of this touring car. The car is not identified, so we’ll leave it to our readers. If you have a guess as to the year and maker of this fabulous machine, drop us an email at oldcars@aimmedia.com. One thing is almost certain about this car — the driver isn’t entering or exiting on the right side, or they’d likely be tumbling over the spare tire strapped onto the running board.

