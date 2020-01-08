Reader Photo: WWI era mystery car

Here’s another great “What Is It?” photo from longtime contributor Coy Thomas of Port Angeles, Wash. Coy loves to submit old photos he finds at yard sales, flea markets or antique stores, which is where he found this image. We don’t know who the people are or where the photo was taken. “The soldier (at left) appears to be [from] World War I,” Thomas writes. If you are sharp enough to identify the car, drop us an email. As always, we’ll print some of the guesses in “Sound Your Horn.”

