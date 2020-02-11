Reader Wheels: 1934 Chevrolet Master coupe

This 1934 Chevrolet Master coupe with 34,000 original miles belongs to Tom Haag of Madison, Wis. “The car is 100% original,” Haag says, “including the original factory-applied black paint and the original mohair interior.” The Series DA Master rode on a 112-inch-wheelbase chassis. Under the hood was the famed “Stovebolt Six” displacing 206 cubic inches and producing 80 hp.

