Pat Aust, of Redondo Beach, Calif., says his 1938 Ford sedan delivery (780-B) is one of only 22 built in similar configuraiton. It carries an 85-hp V-8 and was “originally sold to the Pomona Calif. Fire Dept. and used as a fire chief’s car. I restored it and have owned it since 1979.”

