Reader Wheels: 1940 Plymouth Westchester Semi-Sedan Suburban

Bob Riding, of Sangar, Calif., owns this cool 1940 Plymouth Westchester Semi-Sedan Suburban, also known as the Deluxe Plymouth station wagon. “It has the original 218-cid flathead six motor and tranny, and can seat eight adults,” he says. “It features a restored radio and heater, and absolutely correct replacement wood made by the Kline Brothers of Pennsylvania. It was manufactured at the Los Angeles plant in October 1939 and spent its entire life on a turkey ranch in Tonopa, Nevada. I purchased it as a wreck from the second owner in 2003 and worked on it on and off for 12 years.”

if you have a cool old car that you love, we want to see it! Email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com