This fantastic 1941 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special belongs to Dayton La Grua of Huntington Beach, Calif. The 1941 version was considered by many to be the most beautiful of the Sixty Specials from that period. A total of 4,100 Sixty Specials were built for 1941, and a seemingly large number seem to survive because they have long been cherished. Under that lengthy hood is a 346-cid V-8 producing 150 hp.