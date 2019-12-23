Reader Wheels: 1947 Dodge station wagon

You don’t see 1947 Dodge Commercial station wagons at every car show or cruise-in. This rare

treasure belongs to Ed and Sue Leitgeb, of Olympia, Wash. The cool woodie has its original engine,

transmission, interior and exterior woodwork. “We don’t deserve any credit for the condition it is in,” Ed says. “I had been looking for a Dodge wood-bodied truck for 35 years and, by luck, I was able to trade two of my cars (1937 LaSalle, 1950 Dodge Wayfarer Sportabout) for it. It’s original, except for a repaint on the fenders and running boards. The bumpers were chromed. The green is the original paint, and one piece of wood was replaced on the drivers side above the rear fender. The canvas top is original. This was a California surfer’s truck. The running boards were removed at that time to be able to get closer to the side to lift surfboards on top of the rack…I am looking for original 16-inch wheels for it. “