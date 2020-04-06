Reader Wheels: 1949 Ford custom

Ira Klingenmeyer owns this slick 1949 Ford custom. “The body work was done by ARTS Custom Shop Providence, R.I.,” he says. “The body has frenched headlights with Mercury Chrome rims. The doors have been shaved to show a smooth handle-less look. The tail lights have been frenched so as to show a smooth front-to-rear look The bumpers were fabricated in California and sent to Arts for installing. The doors and trunk are opened by an electric motor installed by Bobs Auto Center Cameron, N.C. The paint work was done by Kens Body Shop in Carthage, N.C.”