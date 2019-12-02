Reader Wheels: 1954 Chevrolet 3600 pickup

Mike Tatro, of Wausau, Wis., found his 1954 Chevy 3600 3/4-ton pickup in Tulsa, Okla., in 2003 with 37,500 miles on it. “It’s a farm truck from Larned, Kansas. I was told I am only the third owner of the truck,” Tatro says. “The only major changes I made to the truck are the following: I removed one set of springs from the original 3/4-ton setup in the rear to soften the ride (slightly); I put new chrome wheels on the truck after much searching to find one that had the correct back-set to work with the original tie-rods, etc.; I put ceramic-coated Fenton split headers on the original 235-cid engine so I could have dual exhaust; and I pulled the original SM420 “Rock-Crusher” granny low four-speed (complete with P.T.O. on the side) and put in a five-speed overdrive transmission from a 1980s Camaro that allows me to cruise fairly comfortably at 65 mph with the stock 4.57 ratio rear end. I have plans to add sideboards to the box, in the next year, but that is about it.”