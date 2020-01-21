Reader Wheels: 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

By: |

Ed and Beverly Armatys of Johnsburg, Ill., have owned their 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible since 1989. It carries a 283-cid/220-hp “Power Pack” V-8 with a three-speed manual shifter on the column. “It took 19 years to restore it to the original colors and equipment,” the couple reports of their Imperial Ivory Bel Air with a red-and-silver interior.

SHOW US YOUR WHEELS!

If you’ve got an old car you love, we want to hear about it. Email us at oldcars@aimmedia.com

IMG_5180 1937-Packard-6 1970-Olds-Pace-Car

1966-K-Code-Mustang-3 1957-Bel-Air-main2 1960-Bonneville-main2

1929-Hudson7 1948-Plymouth-high 1955-Cameo-11

At Old Cars we love and respect a great car video. That is why we figured we would spread the joy and share them with you, our fellow Old Car lovers.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.